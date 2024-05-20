Baby Chino
Image via TikTok
Who is Baby Chino on TikTok?

He's got one of the fastest growing accounts on the app.
Published: May 20, 2024 07:35 am

TikTok is creating all kinds of new micro-celebrities who are massively popular for making fun, short form content for the platform. One of these individuals is Baby Chino. But who exactly is this person? What do we know about them and why are they even famous?

Who is Baby Chino and why is he famous?

Not to be confused with Babyccino, a decaffeinated version of a cappuccino made for children to drink, Baby Chino is a huge star over on TikTok making dance videos and lip sync videos that have garnered millions upon millions of views on his account. Although he is insanely popular he actually hasn’t been on the scene for too long, with his debut on TikTok being just last year. His first video, a lip sync titled “needa cut” was posted in 2023,

Since then Baby Chino has continued to create digital content for TikTok and steadily grown his viewership. Currently his account has almost 600,000 followers and most videos have views in the millions. Just last month Baby Chino posted a video saying thanks for 100,000 followers, (which currently has over 8 million views) so clearly he is on the up and it wouldn’t be surprising to see him continue his astronomical rise into the millions.

@gn520k

100K LOVE YALL@ひC̸A̸M̸™ #fyp #babychino

♬ original sound – nyasaudios

Most of his dance videos feature him and friends busting moves, often in the same location, what appears to be a school hall. The videos feature trending sounds with the song Bop, by Big Boogie, DJ Drama and featuring Glorilla, being used in a lot of his videos.

Fans of the TikTok star also seem incredibly invested in the people Baby Chino features in his videos; there’s almost a mythology surrounding certain figures like “Silk Press,” an individual with silky smooth hair who often makes an appearance. Some time ago fans were also making OTPs (one true pairing) with Baby Chino and another content creator called Melanie as the two had a back and forth for a while. It’s similar to how fans gave names and stories to people from the TikTok Rizz party.

What else do we know about Baby Chino?

According to famousbirthdays.com, Baby Chino is just 17 years old and he’s the 6th most popular TikTok star for his age group; overall, he’s the 565th most popular creator. He was born on Jan 24, 2007 and he’s also an Aquarius. Aside from that, details about his personal life are a little scarce. He does occasionally speak in his videos, like a more recent video, (which may or may not be an ad) where he revealed how he makes money on the side playing Blackout Bingo.

So that’s the rundown on Baby Chino, a young individual who’s popular amongst other young individuals. Considering his early start to his career on TikTok, it’s likely we’ll see him rise even further in the coming years and months as his content grows.

