Tomato Boy
Image via TikTok
Category:
Social Media

Tomato Boy in TikTok Rizz Party, explained

A fan favorite from the TikTok Rizz Party saga.
Jordan Collins
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 08:59 am

The TikTok Rizz Party is just never going to get old. That chaotic cast of miscreants have provided endless memes and an expansive mythology with memorable characters like the Tomato Boy.

The Rizz Party started off as a joke towards the tail end of 2023, it wasn’t real, it was just a meme. However, videos of a party posted on the app earlier this year had many claiming that it was actually footage from the TikTok Rizz party, with very little context viewers began giving recurring characters their own names and backstories. One such example is the Turkish Quandale Dingle, another is Tomato Boy.

Who is Tomato Boy?

Like the Turkish Quandale Dingle, Tomato Boy was another individual seen in the videos of the party. He stands out more due to his face appearing to be very flushed. Like many of the others, he’s been given a completely made up backstory and has his own group of loyal fans. Just so you can see how far the level of writing for these backstories go, here’s a video that claims Tomato Boy will overthrow the Group Leader (another character) at the “Fort-Tok Rizz Party.”

@gojolover_124

Tomato Boy & The 2nd in Command Plan Their Attack #fortnite #fortnitehoods #fortnitememes #tiktokrizzparty #fyp

♬ original sound – GojoLover_124

As for why his face is such a deep shade of red, it’s not entirely clear, it’s likely he was just partying too hard. Some have speculated that alcohol consumption might have been a factor, but others are unsure if there was even any alcohol at the party. Who needs alcohol when you have rizz, am I right?

Tomato Boy seems to be running with the joke, starting a TikTok account under the moniker and posting tomato-themed videos and generally adding to the lore of the Rizz Party. His account currently has just under 35k followers.

@tomatoboyofficial

#duet with @jjitcrazy #tiktokrizzparty TOMATO BOY REVEAL🍅🍅#carnival #tomatoboy #playboycarti#kanyewest #axebodyspray #diorsauvage #tomatoboyreveal

♬ original sound – jjitcrazy

So that’s Tomato Boy, he may not be the most powerful member of the TikTok Rizz Party, but his devoted fans are eagerly waiting for him to fulfil the prophecy and overthrow the group leader.

Category: Social Media
Social Media
'Did this artist get away with murder?': It's 2024 and a new contender for the real identity of Jack the Ripper has entered the chat
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Apr 22, 2024
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Did this artist get away with murder?’: It’s 2024 and a new contender for the real identity of Jack the Ripper has entered the chat
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Apr 22, 2024
Category: Social Media
Social Media
'Were you doing drugs at the time?': Woman's obsessive quest to win over crush went from writing him a book, to getting an intimate tattoo
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Apr 22, 2024
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Were you doing drugs at the time?’: Woman’s obsessive quest to win over crush went from writing him a book, to getting an intimate tattoo
Jensen Bird Jensen Bird Apr 22, 2024
Read Article Is Gorlock the Destroyer trans?
Side by side photos of Ali C. Lopz, also known as Gorlock the Destroyer.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Social Media
Social Media
Is Gorlock the Destroyer trans?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 22, 2024
Category: Social Media
Social Media
'The way his leg is shaking!': Target customer catches persistent Peeping Tom in the act and gets him charged with a felony
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 22, 2024
Screenshot via TikTok user / Image via NBC
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The way his leg is shaking!’: Target customer catches persistent Peeping Tom in the act and gets him charged with a felony
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 22, 2024
Category: Social Media
Social Media
'Did you tell him I already had an appointment scheduled?': Hairdresser forced to reschedule appointment because she's giving birth, but client throws a tantrum
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 21, 2024
Screenshots via TikTok user Julie beauty by design
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Did you tell him I already had an appointment scheduled?’: Hairdresser forced to reschedule appointment because she’s giving birth, but client throws a tantrum
Kevin Stewart Kevin Stewart Apr 21, 2024
Jordan Collins
Jordan is a freelance writer who has been featured in a number of publications. He has a Masters in Creative Writing and loves telling that to anyone who will listen. Aside from that he often spends time getting lost in films, books and games. He particularly enjoys fantasy from The Legend of Zelda to The Lord of the Rings.