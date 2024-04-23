Tomato Boy in TikTok Rizz Party, explained

The TikTok Rizz Party is just never going to get old. That chaotic cast of miscreants have provided endless memes and an expansive mythology with memorable characters like the Tomato Boy.

The Rizz Party started off as a joke towards the tail end of 2023, it wasn’t real, it was just a meme. However, videos of a party posted on the app earlier this year had many claiming that it was actually footage from the TikTok Rizz party, with very little context viewers began giving recurring characters their own names and backstories. One such example is the Turkish Quandale Dingle, another is Tomato Boy.

Who is Tomato Boy?

Like the Turkish Quandale Dingle, Tomato Boy was another individual seen in the videos of the party. He stands out more due to his face appearing to be very flushed. Like many of the others, he’s been given a completely made up backstory and has his own group of loyal fans. Just so you can see how far the level of writing for these backstories go, here’s a video that claims Tomato Boy will overthrow the Group Leader (another character) at the “Fort-Tok Rizz Party.”

As for why his face is such a deep shade of red, it’s not entirely clear, it’s likely he was just partying too hard. Some have speculated that alcohol consumption might have been a factor, but others are unsure if there was even any alcohol at the party. Who needs alcohol when you have rizz, am I right?

Tomato Boy seems to be running with the joke, starting a TikTok account under the moniker and posting tomato-themed videos and generally adding to the lore of the Rizz Party. His account currently has just under 35k followers.

So that’s Tomato Boy, he may not be the most powerful member of the TikTok Rizz Party, but his devoted fans are eagerly waiting for him to fulfil the prophecy and overthrow the group leader.

