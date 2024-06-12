Who is Lilly Gaddis, and did she really say the N-word on TikTok?

A woman on TikTok is going viral for all the wrong reasons — on June 10th, Lilly Gaddis posted a video in which she casually dropped a racial slur, and the last few days have seen her face the consequences as more and more people have seen the clip.

Gaddis is a self-proclaimed “trad wife,” meaning she has chosen to fulfill the traditional roles that used to be expected of a wife, i.e. cooking for her husband, cleaning the house, among other things. There’s nothing wrong with wanting that, although the stance is typically associated with more right-leaning individuals who want to see a return to more conservative values.

What did Lilly Gaddis do?

As you likely already know, she loudly and proudly dropped an n-bomb in a video on TikTok. The day after the clip was posted it had already been taken down along with Gaddis’ whole TikTok account, but responses remain — nothing is ever permanently gone from the internet. In it, we see Gaddis preparing some food while addressing the idea that women are gold diggers. She ends the clip by saying “everybody I know who’s married right now — they’re married to broke-ass n*****s.”

People came out to defend her

Many from the alt-right community came out in support of Gaddis — no surprises there. Their defense boiled down to the same tired arguments, eg “Want non-Black folks to stop saying it? Then why don’t *you* stop saying it first?” You really have to wonder why some of these people are so passionate about being able to use the word freely; they put a lot of time and thought into defending the use of something they know is offensive.

Either no one says it, or everyone says it. You don’t get special rules because of your melanin count. — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) June 11, 2024

Besides, this isn’t even the only example from that video where Lilly says something offensive. She claims that people who think women are gold diggers are “getting the opinions of some dumb wh***s and immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card.” This woman just claimed that immigrants are gold diggers and dropped the n-word in one video, there is no way she’s beating the racism allegations, she’s practically a you, Marjorie Taylor Greene. Oh, and to top it all off, why not put other women down by calling them dumb wh***s just because they live a lifestyle you don’t personally approve of?

The response

As you’ve probably guessed, Gaddis isn’t the type of person to back down when people are calling her out either, oh no, she tripled down by following up with a video saying she “could not give a care.” Since then, she’s been sharing posts from alt-right individuals such as Milo Yiannopoulos on X (formerly Twitter), who have been rabidly defending her for the last few days.

But wait! It gets worse, she’s also continued using the phrase ‘broke ass n****’ on X in multiple posts. I guess it’s her catchphrase now. She’s even started mixing things up with some more slurs for other marginalized groups. So in case you were wondering, she is definitely not sorry and if anything, she’s getting worse — I guess she’s just going scorched earth at this point. She has also received more than a few death threats, which she has shared on X. Obviously, that’s not cool; regardless of how much you disagree with someone, sending death threats is never okay.

Lilly loses her job

Recently, news broke that Gaddis’ employer had made a public announcement on X regarding her position in the company. According to an article from The Daily Beast, Rophe of the Carolinas, a business providing care for the elderly, stated that it had let go of Lilly after her “inflammatory remarks.” The statement also emphasizes the fact that the it is “owned and operated by [an] African American female and [is an] immigrant owned business.”

Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are❤️ — Lilly (@llddiiss) June 11, 2024

Once again, Lilly responded, blaming the “Black community” for her misfortune. I don’t think the Black community made her say the n-word and post it online for all to see, but I could be wrong. Ultimately Lilly Gaddis has no one else to blame but herself — she was the one who put herself in this position, she made the terrible video in the first place, and she said what she said. The simple fact is Gaddis’ opinions made her employer look bad, and so they made the decision to stick to their principles and let her go. Maybe she could use her free time to join the Trump Force 47.

Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like she’s learned anything from this, though, and it’s only gone and made her even more spiteful than she already was. In fact, this may well have launched her career as an alt-right grifter, which is how she’s already alluded to herself in her posts to X. Judging by the support she’s had recently, it’s safe to say this whole thing has actually made her a sort of micro-celebrity. Although, to be honest, being famous for being the white woman who said the n-word isn’t that much of a flex.

