‘Who tf has the energy to be this crazy?’: Woman’s new relationship becomes a nightmare when she becomes target of violently jealous ex

The only acceptable way to deal with a breakup is to wallow like Lorelai Gilmore taught everyone long ago. In this instance, however, you’re going to hear a wild story that is absolutely not how anyone should behave when they’re heartbroken.

Recommended Videos

TikTok user @ashleeinc shared a story from user @delina about her new partner’s ex going after her, and it’s terrifying. Ashlee explained that while this isn’t a paranormal tale like some of the others that she posts, “the things people are capable of is just as scary as the paranormal or the occult,” and anyone who watches this will likely agree.

After Delina’s parents were in a devastating spot financially when her mom was diagnosed with a fatal illness, Delina and her children began living with Damien, who seemed sweet. She paid some of the rent, and when two months passed, they began dating. Damien revealed he had a “crazy” and “toxic” ex-girlfriend named Vanessa (whom he was still intimate with), and that’s when the trouble started. Vanessa kept coming to the apartment at night and yelling at Damien for having a new partner. Delina felt “Vanessa was one of those people who would constantly lie and be delusional.”

@ashleeinc This spooky scary storytime was submitted by @delina. Girl I’m sorry you’re going through this but glad your family is in a better place now. Wishing you the best. #storytime ♬ original sound – ashleeinc

After six months of no Vanessa, she returned… and ruined their car windows and threw a rock at their apartment window. Because that’s the way you act when your ex has moved on! Vanessa then burst into the apartment and hurt Delina when she and her kids were watching TV one day. A restraining order did nothing, as Vanessa sat in her car outside the building all the time (even for nine hours one day!). When Delina got pregnant, Vanessa posted on social media as if she and Damien were together, and sent Delina creepy texts when she and Damien decided to move away. Ashlee said Delina thought Vanessa was “practicing witchcraft.”

Although part of the story has a peaceful ending (Delina and Damien have a daughter and are doing well), Vanessa kept posting images of her and Damien on social media. As a user commented, “Who tf has the energy to be this crazy?” Doesn’t Vanessa want to do something more productive with her time? Another user wrote, “Vanessa probably watching this right now,” which is a chilling thought. Others shared their own frustrating stories of how restraining orders didn’t stop the harassment from a stalker or ex.

It’s a scary thing to reflect on, but many people might know someone who has been staked, whether by a romantic partner or a stranger. Over 12 months, around 13.5 million Americans experience stalking. And 11% of those who have been stalked have experienced it for five years (or even longer). Although it might not be as all-encompassing and horrifying as what Vanessa did, some people get caught up in wanting to know everything about their partner or ex’s online activity. A 2020 NortonLifeLock survey found that close to 50% of Americans say they have engaged in “cyberstalking.” 44% admitted to not being able to fully trust their partner and some put apps known as “creepware” onto their partner’s cellphone so they can be aware of their communication. Um, let’s agree to not do this!

No one thinks that moving on is a simple process, but Vanessa’s actions were even scarier than a cheating ex who showers you with gifts. After all, it’s 2025 and long past time to respect people’s boundaries and desires to start a new relationship.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy