‘Why did I just cry and laugh at the same time?’: Daughter finds hilarious hack to ensure color-blind dad doesn’t miss his suitcase at baggage claim

Airports can be pretty stressful places, but baggage claim is the most stressful place of all, as you stand there waiting for your suitcase to roll its way around to you, trying not to worry that the handlers somehow lost it.

A hilarious, yet wholesome video is going viral on TikTok after a woman came up with an ingenious way of helping her color-blind father identify his suitcase at the airport. In the video, posted by @kelseyyanne, it explains that her dad was stressed about not being able to find his luggage due to his color-blindness. As most of us already know, airports can be stressful enough as it is, so it’s understandable why he would be nervous about losing his luggage in this situation.

Anyway, the video captures the moment her dad saw the modified case coming down the baggage carousel and let’s just say there’s no way he could possibly miss his suitcase thanks to Kelsey’s clever customization.

It’s a funny but lighthearted prank

A big print of her dad’s face with another label that reads “help my dad find his luggage” will certainly get the job done, and you can even see in the clip how other people also noticed and helped out, with one guy giving the dad a thumbs up. You can also see a mischievous child smack the suitcase face as it rolls down the carousel.

Kelsey’s father’s reaction is priceless, as he evidently had no idea his daughter made such modifications to the case — she even jokes that she is “the cause of his gray hairs,” but hey, it worked, he found it without any problem. I think this guy and the dad who was trying to jump-kick his suitcase as many times as possible need to meet up. Hopefully, that’s one less thing to worry about on his vacation, although I’d love to know if he kept the massive stickers on his suitcase for his return flight as well.

TikTok loves the idea

Down in the comments, people praised the lighthearted prank with one individual commenting, “This is a proper prank! nobody was harmed, everyone laughed, and warm fuzzies in the end.” It is admittedly pretty wholesome. Another commenter loved the idea of helping those who are color blind, “Such a good idea 🤣 My colourblind son says “there it is! No, there it is. No, maybe it’s that one” to every black suitcase that goes round… ours was red.”

Even the official Google TikTok account commented, “New travel hack just dropped.” Maybe this will start a trend. Either way, I’ll definitely have to remember this idea next time I’m traveling, not that I’m color blind, but I am pretty bad at remembering what my own luggage looks like.

