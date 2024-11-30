‘Why did it chase him back’: Dashcam captures footage straight out of a cartoon when hose goes rogue

Dashboard cameras can be a helpful thing to invest in. They can record if someone tries to break into your car or tell definitively who was faulted in a fender bender. They also capture the more whimsical things in life.

For most, it is perhaps an animal climbing up on their car’s hood at night or children playing in the neighborhood. But Ruby Rose’s dash cam captured a particularly memorable moment in her neighborhood as her car parked on her driveway.

The TikTok influencer checked her dashcam footage, as she often does, and saw one of her neighbors in a rather precarious and painfully hilarious predicament. Although the man in question probably didn’t think it was all that funny at the time.

The video showed the poor man trying to chase down a water spay cannon that was attached to a hose. It seems that the water pressure had gotten a little too intense and the car washing tool had begun moving through the air.

Just when the man chased his tool past the car, it turned around and began to chase him back. The footage is nothing short of cartoonishly hilarious.

Commenters have a lot to say about the odd scenario Ruby’s neighbor had found himself in. Many said that they watched the video several times and could not, for the life of them, figure out what was going on. Others noted the scenario was straight out of a Loony Tunes cartoon.

A couple of viewers pointed out that the thin, clear hose that the bottle was attached to was difficult to see on camera and therefore the bottle just looked like it was flying through the air all on its own. But most just can’t get over the fact that his own water sprayer seemingly took revenge and started chasing him back. If it wasn’t on camera, no one would have ever believed that something like this isn’t just a fictional tale conjured for laughs.

Capturing moments like this one is just one of the many reasons it may be beneficial to invest in a dashboard camera. According to River Run Law, there are five big reasons to strap a camera to your car. The first is that it documents potential accidents, allowing you to have proof of what happened. It can also protect you against insurance fraud cases, where someone may deliberately run into your car and turn it around on you for the insurance money.

Dash cameras also deter theft and vandalism of your vehicle and catch it in case it happens. Some cameras are equipped with GPS, speedometers, and night vision which may help you avoid a ticket if you are pulled over since you would have solid proof that it was the officer who made a mistake. Finally, if you have a new driver in the family, a dashboard camera can supervise their driving and ensure that they practice road safety.

Of course, the real reason to invest in one of these is so that when your neighbors do kooky, unbelievable things, you have video evidence to back up your hilarious retelling.

