‘Absolute girl code love this’: Woman lefts wife know her husband is cheating on her by leaving a clever clue for her to find in his car

Girls have to be there for each other. Sometimes, that other girl is not our friend, not even an acquaintance, but a stranger, someone we have never met before. Nonetheless, we follow the unspoken girl code and lend a hand to a lady in need. That’s what it means to be a girl’s girl.

Recommended Videos

An unnamed woman was kind enough to leave Mila, a TikToker going by mila.debrito, a clue in her husband’s car that allowed her to make a breakthrough realization: he’s cheating on her. With one simple but clever action, this stranger followed the girl code and took the side of the woman being wronged, not of her cheating man.

What did she leave behind, you may ask? Ingeniously, the unknown woman opted for something that couldn’t easily be dismissed as there would be no way for it to be an accidental misplacement.

Eye see you

Although ignorance can be blissful, most people understand it’s better to find out the painful truth and be heartbroken than to remain unaware of one’s partner’s unfaithfulness.

There is a pinch of irony in the other woman’s eyelashes being found stuckright on the photo booth strip of Mila and her husband that is kept on the sun visor. Still, it’s an effective clue that cannot be written off as a mistake.

However, this was not an open and shut case. Far from it, in fact. After discovering the eyelashes, Mila embarked on a whole epic saga to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that her husband was indeed a cheater. First, she left the other woman a note on the sun visor:

Surprisingly, she received some words of wisdom in return: “Sometimes it’s better to replace broken things than to fix them.”

But that was not enough for Mila. After posting the video of her shocking finding, the TikToker, on multiple occasions to the point of comedic absurdity, attempted to steal her partner’s phone and search for further proof of his misdeeds.

One time, she took a tumble down the stairs while he slept, startling him awake:

Another time, she dashed out of the house with only one shoe on:

Once, she even hid in the back of a parked pickup truck, and while she sat there, the driver started moving:

At this point, netizens started growing suspicious that Mila’s heroine’s journey was too outlandish and over-the-top to be real. The video that perhaps most cemented this possibility in people’s minds was the one wherein she happened to find not one, but two positive pregnancy tests inside his car’s glove compartment:

“Oh girl, you had us all until this one 😭,” one netizen wrote.

“Ah poo I was so invested but the acting in this one gave it away! Still it was fun to follow so thank u 😆,” commented another.

Seemingly corroborating these suspicions, even Mila’s TikTok bio reads: “Don’t believe everything you see on the internet xx”

Eventually, after many recorded attempts at proving infidelity once and for all, Mila’s husband became her ex. But if you think this would be the end of the story you’re wrong. Employing a level of pettiness that some can admire, Mila decided to keep tormenting her now ex-husband in the most elaborate and creative ways:

Whether it’s a long-running dark comedy skit or real life, Mila’s story, told through numerous TikTok videos, is nonetheless entertaining to watch unfold. Moreover, it caught the attention of other women who empathized and shared their experiences, advice, and support in the comments.

At the end of the day, there are two main takeaways: regardless of your gender, do not lie and cheat on your partner, and, if you are a woman, always honor the girl code, as we women should be busy empowering one another not dragging each other down.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy