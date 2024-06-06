Screengrabs via @BallerinaBel
Category:
Social Media

‘Write that script and send it to Hollywood’: Ballet dancer sits next to ‘hot guy’ fan on plane and now they’re dating, but wait there’s a catch

'That was the highest high then low I've ever felt.'
Jensen Bird
Jensen Bird
|
Published: Jun 6, 2024 11:22 am

There’s one meet-cute that we all strive for, but never actually seems to happen in real life.

Recommended Videos

You’re at the airport looking cute, in a messy-but-relaxed way. There’s someone cute in the boarding area, single and unattached. The two of you make eye contact and beg the universe that you’re seated next to each other. When by some twist of fate you are, they notice you and you talk and laugh your whole flight.

Naturally, you go on a date at your final destination and fall head over heels in love. So begins the international romance of the century.

Of course, this never actually happens as we play it out in our heads. Usually, we make eye contact with someone cute at our gate while looking like we’ve never seen a hairbrush in our lives and they board the plane with their wife and kids. But that hopeful fantasy is probably why Annabel Blue’s TikTok went so viral.

@ballerinabel

Jk but what if🤣 #ballettok #ballerina #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #ballerinalife #offdutyballerina #balletcore #scenarios #daydream

♬ The Nutcracker, Op. 71, Act II: No. 14a, Pas de deux. Andante maestoso – Sir Simon Rattle & Berliner Philharmoniker

Annabel posted a video of instrumentals from The Nutcracker, relaying to her audience that the guy sitting next to her on her flight saw her watching ballet videos on her phone, and asked her about it. She went on to tell him that she’s actually a ballet dancer, and he was so fascinated by it that they talked the whole flight and decided to go on a date when they landed.

Is that not the sweetest meet-cute you’ve ever heard, and the culmination of everything we fantasize about while waiting to board?

That’s what the audience thought too, until they clocked her caption saying that she was just kidding. Despite their extreme disappointment, commenters and ballerinas agreed that this scenario would be a dream come true. Unfortunately for many a dancer, the closest they’ve gotten is having to convince their seatmate that ballet is, in fact, a viable career option.

One person even pitched that she write up a movie script with this exact plot, seeing as so many people are already invested in this story, and a film is the closest that they can get to the real thing.

Who knows? Maybe this elaborate but adorable story that Annabel has constructed in her head will turn out to be a manifestation and one day it’ll all come to fruition. She certainly has hundreds of people rooting for it now.

As she continues to dance she is sure to take many more flights in the future. So for now, at least to hear the audience, it’s not a question of “what if” but “when.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article ‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
hxnnxh__11
hxnnxh__11
hxnnxh__11
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Personally I’d say even better’: Woman meets her Discord boyfriend IRL for the first time, and it turns out they’re their Discord girlfriend
Catfish reversal
Catfish reversal
Catfish reversal
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Personally I’d say even better’: Woman meets her Discord boyfriend IRL for the first time, and it turns out they’re their Discord girlfriend
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘TikTok find her, she needs to know’: Hero cruise-goer calls out seafaring cheater who has two women on the same boat
Screengrabs from @quinnleesgirlfriend's TikTok video.
Screengrabs from @quinnleesgirlfriend's TikTok video.
Screengrabs from @quinnleesgirlfriend's TikTok video.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘TikTok find her, she needs to know’: Hero cruise-goer calls out seafaring cheater who has two women on the same boat
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘The way I hollered’: Man finds footprints pointing to a slapstick fall of cartoon proportions on his front lawn
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The way I hollered’: Man finds footprints pointing to a slapstick fall of cartoon proportions on his front lawn
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
hxnnxh__11
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘3 days ago I was married’: Mother of four comes home from work to discover husband has vanished after dumping her via text
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
TikTok screenshots via kir.a.lo
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘This is why I decided not to have friends’: Bumble BFF match-up transforms into ‘Baby Reindeer’ stalker story overnight
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘Personally I’d say even better’: Woman meets her Discord boyfriend IRL for the first time, and it turns out they’re their Discord girlfriend
Catfish reversal
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘Personally I’d say even better’: Woman meets her Discord boyfriend IRL for the first time, and it turns out they’re their Discord girlfriend
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘TikTok find her, she needs to know’: Hero cruise-goer calls out seafaring cheater who has two women on the same boat
Screengrabs from @quinnleesgirlfriend's TikTok video.
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘TikTok find her, she needs to know’: Hero cruise-goer calls out seafaring cheater who has two women on the same boat
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Jun 6, 2024
Read Article ‘The way I hollered’: Man finds footprints pointing to a slapstick fall of cartoon proportions on his front lawn
Category: Social Media
Social Media
‘The way I hollered’: Man finds footprints pointing to a slapstick fall of cartoon proportions on his front lawn
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Jun 6, 2024
Author
Jensen Bird
Jensen is a Freelance Writer at We Got This Covered. She specializes in TikTok and social media content. She is currently pursuing her M.S. in Journalism at Columbia University and has a degree in Foreign Language & Communications Media. Jensen spends way too much time scrolling on TikTok and is grateful for a position that lets her write about it.