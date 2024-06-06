‘Write that script and send it to Hollywood’: Ballet dancer sits next to ‘hot guy’ fan on plane and now they’re dating, but wait there’s a catch

There’s one meet-cute that we all strive for, but never actually seems to happen in real life.

You’re at the airport looking cute, in a messy-but-relaxed way. There’s someone cute in the boarding area, single and unattached. The two of you make eye contact and beg the universe that you’re seated next to each other. When by some twist of fate you are, they notice you and you talk and laugh your whole flight.

Naturally, you go on a date at your final destination and fall head over heels in love. So begins the international romance of the century.

Of course, this never actually happens as we play it out in our heads. Usually, we make eye contact with someone cute at our gate while looking like we’ve never seen a hairbrush in our lives and they board the plane with their wife and kids. But that hopeful fantasy is probably why Annabel Blue’s TikTok went so viral.

Annabel posted a video of instrumentals from The Nutcracker, relaying to her audience that the guy sitting next to her on her flight saw her watching ballet videos on her phone, and asked her about it. She went on to tell him that she’s actually a ballet dancer, and he was so fascinated by it that they talked the whole flight and decided to go on a date when they landed.

Is that not the sweetest meet-cute you’ve ever heard, and the culmination of everything we fantasize about while waiting to board?

That’s what the audience thought too, until they clocked her caption saying that she was just kidding. Despite their extreme disappointment, commenters and ballerinas agreed that this scenario would be a dream come true. Unfortunately for many a dancer, the closest they’ve gotten is having to convince their seatmate that ballet is, in fact, a viable career option.

One person even pitched that she write up a movie script with this exact plot, seeing as so many people are already invested in this story, and a film is the closest that they can get to the real thing.

Who knows? Maybe this elaborate but adorable story that Annabel has constructed in her head will turn out to be a manifestation and one day it’ll all come to fruition. She certainly has hundreds of people rooting for it now.

As she continues to dance she is sure to take many more flights in the future. So for now, at least to hear the audience, it’s not a question of “what if” but “when.”

