‘You are one hell of a survivor’: Woman tries to escape her abusive boyfriend and ends up narrowly escaping her own death

Warning: This article contains mention of domestic abuse and drug abuse. Please proceed with caution.

Recommended Videos

Over the years, many have shared their tales of trauma and bravery in the face of domestic violence online. Sometimes it’s hard to believe that a person can be so cruel to another human being, but sharing these stories are important for healing, as well as being an assurance to others that are going through similar situations.

A TikTok user by the name of Maigan shared her incredibly traumatic and disturbing experience when she came within a hair’s breadth of being killed by her ex-boyfriend. Maian recites the whole story over the course of a six-minute video, which gives an insight into the kind of abuse she was being subjected to.

At one point, after trying to leave, she is beaten and locked in a room for five days before being freed by her boyfriend’s sister and mother. However, her freedom doesn’t last long as she is pulled off the street and into her ex-boyfriend’s car before being taken out on a boat and told she was going to die.

It’s a truly harrowing story, and it’s a miracle that Maigan was able to survive the ordeal. At a few points throughout the video, it seems hard for her to relive those terrifying days she spent being held captive. However, her quick thinking and a little bit of luck presented her with the perfect opportunity to escape, dramatically taking the boat and speeding away while her ex-boyfriend was engaged in a drug deal.

Shocked, horrified, and disgusted are just a few appropriate adjectives that adequately describe the response from viewers. One individual commended Maigan for getting through such a traumatic experience: “You are one hell of a survivor!” Another comment read: “Your story has my heart beating so fast. I’m glad you’re still here.”

What happened to the ex?

Maigan ends her video telling us that this wasn’t even the last of her vicious ex, prompting calls for a part 2 to the story. Maigan provided the promised follow-up video, and in it, she details her time in rehab and how she went back to her ex after he threatened to kill her family. She doesn’t sugarcoat the story, admitting her own actions and behaviors were wrong at points, but her video shows the reality of just how difficult it can be to leave a toxic relationship.

A third part continues the story where the ex shows up yet again and almost kills her once more. What’s even more frustrating, however, is that Maigan has a warrant out for her arrest, so her story is ignored and she is thrown in prison. The only silver lining in this situation is that her time inside allowed her to get properly clean.

As for Maigan’s ex, he did go to prison, but not for what he did to her. It’s just another frustrating detail in a story filled with frustrating details. However, Maigan is now clean and openly talking about her past with addiction and domestic violence. And it seems like, after all the pain and suffering, she was able to find a happy life for herself in the end.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website, or text “START” to 88788.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy