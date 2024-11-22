‘You sold me glue’: International Delight has some explaining to do after numerous shoppers describe strange, slime-like texture

‘Tis the season. The holiday season is the time of year when virtually every company under the sun pulls out every variation of peppermint, chestnut, hazelnut, and any other holiday flavor variety you can think of.

If you’re a holiday lover or even a food lover, it’s the perfect time of year to get out to your local Target, Walmart, or Kroger to try all the festive flavors. However, sometimes those festive flavors are less than tasty. Sometimes the risk is greater than the reward. And sometimes the items themselves turn out to be less than desirable.

That’s what happened to Ella when she purchased International Delight’s hazelnut coffee creamer in hopes of putting it in her hot coffee as the weather turns colder and the holidays draw nearer. In a TikTok video, she explained that she bought the creamer, especially for her hot coffee, but when she took the lid off to pour it into her coffee a thick goo came out. She thought maybe it was just the first layer so she gave it a shake only to find out that the creamer was goo all the way through.

She kept trying to pour it out and demonstrated that she could physically grab the creamer, pull it, and stretch it on its way out.

Naturally, she was extremely confused and asked her audience if this was happening with anyone else.

Thanks to Ella’s review, commenters are both concerned and very, very confused. No one in the comment section had ever experienced anything remotely similar with coffee creamers of their own. A few people noted that this is why they stick to Chobani, CoffeeMate, or even Bailey’s Irish Cream.

Others were baffled and a little disgusted that she touched the weird coffee creamer goo and even more shocked that she said she planned on still using it if the rest of the creamer turned out to be liquid.

No one in the comment section seems to have an explanation for this strange coffee creamer phenomenon, but according to a recent video, Internation Delight did reach out to her after she filled out a contact form on their website.

On a phone call with International Delight Management, Ella found out that other people had reported similar issues but there had been no recall for the product’s consistency. They did give her a $5 refund and a coupon for her next creamer, but she was told the company wasn’t currently testing the batch she had received and had no answers for why this had happened.

She encouraged other people who encountered similar issues to reach out and see if there were any updates or reports on the consistency issue.

Although they weren’t in her comment section, it seems that quite a few other people on TikTok and the International Delight review page have noticed a thickness and a stickiness to their coffee creamers. So next time you want to try out a new flavor for the holiday season, it may be best to check out the reviews first.

