‘You think that was Miss Vickie?’: Chip-lover is so impressed by Miss Vickie’s chips he calls in to praise the master herself

Sometimes, you have an experience so good you have to talk about it. And who better to chat with than the person responsible for all those good feelings, even if it’s a chip company?

It certainly seemed to pay off for TikTok user @marleejwilson’s boyfriend Tyler, who was recently so enamored with a chip-eating experience he phoned up Miss Vickie herself to praise the product. Or, at the very least, he dialed up the number included on a bag of Miss Vickie’s Spicy Dill Pickle chips, to deliver word of his delight first-hand.

The woman on the other side of the line — who many people presume to be the Miss Vickie — is clearly delighted by the purely-positive phone call, and asks Tyler a few questions about where he purchased them, whether a bigger bag would be preferable, and in an unexpected boon for our chip-lover, also offers up coupons in return for his feedback.

The entire exchange is reminiscent of earlier days, when companies weren’t man-eating behemoths seeking to drain us of all labor potential and spit us out as soulless husks. It feels like a harkening back to small business, and it turned quite a few people onto the Miss Vickie’s brand.

The comment section is overloaded with praise for Miss Vickie’s chips, along with debates over which flavor reigns supreme. People were also quick to point out how clearly pleased the woman on the other line was, and praised Tyler for taking the time to make someone’s day.

It may feel like small, intimate business interactions are a thing of the past, but small businesses are still thriving on American shores. A full 99.9% of businesses in the states are classified as small businesses — but there’s a catch. Most of those businesses — which must have less than 500 employees to qualify for the title — don’t have a single paid employee. With that in mind, small businesses with a paid staff make up about half of the American business sector.

Yet far too few of them have people like maybe-Miss Vickie waiting on the other side of a line to answer consumer questions. For decades, we’ve been saddled with the responsibility of enduring endless robotic responses before ever speaking with a human — Tyler’s experience is refreshingly abnormal, and it shines a great light on the Miss Vickie’s customer service.

It may well lead to a boost in sales for the business, and it certainly gave a nice endorphin boost to Tyler — not to mention everyone watching. The delight on his face at the mention of coupons is utterly charming, and a sentiment many of us would share in a similar situation. Good for you Tyler, you broke the Millennial mold and made a phone call, and it paid off in the form of an unmatched crunchy treat.

