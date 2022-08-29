Noted MILF lover Yung Gravy took Addison Rae’s mom to the VMAs

You can’t say Yung Gravy isn’t putting his money where his MILF is. After flirting with Addison Rae‘s mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, on TikTok, the pair made a public appearance together at the 2022 VMAs.

“We met online, and we connected right away,” the rapper told MTV’s Nessa Diab on the award show’s black carpet. “You know, I’m from the furthest north it gets, and she’s from the furthest south it gets. I’m into MILFs, and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just the perfect match.”

Gravy is from Minnesota, and Easterling is from Louisiana, which is the furthest north and south, respectively, if you’re willing to forget most of the globe.

There’s been a lot of drama in Addison Rae’s family lately, and it seems like Yung Gravy, 26, and Easterling, 42, are only adding fuel to the fire.

To catch you up: The TikTok megastar’s parents, Easterling and Monty Lopez, appear to have split after Lopez allegedly had multiple affairs, using his daughter’s fame to appeal to much younger women. Lopez reportedly told the women that he and Easterling had already gone their separate ways, but were keeping the divorce out of the press for the time being. But, according to Easterling, that absolutely was not the case.

Understandably, Addison Rae and Easterling unfollowed Lopez, and Easterling changed her Instagram bio to say “single mom.” Later on, Addison Rae unfollowed Easterling, a move which was a little more confusing, but is a very normal and healthy thing to do for a 21-year-old who is just trying to live her own life.

This is where Yung Gravy slides in. The musician, who is influenced by music from the 50s, 60s, 70s, and more contemporary artists like Lil Peep alike, has branded himself as thirsty for MILFS, with songs like “Martha Stewart.” So it was probably only a matter of time before he had his eyes on arguably the First MILF of TikTok.

Soon enough, the pair were declaring mutual thirst in a series of TikToks.

It’s unclear if this is all a PR stunt or if there’s a real romance brewing. Either way, Lopez is not amused, and earlier this month, he posted a video of his own challenging Yung Gravy to a fight. Of course.

Yung Gravy, however, didn’t take the bait. “I’m a grown man. I’m not going to fight you over TikTok drama, he said in a response video. “You’ve got one of the most successful daughters in the world, and you decide to act half her age to try to get some attention while embarrassing your whole family.”

Yung Gravy’s turn the other cheek approach appears to be working because he’s the one with Easterling on his arm tonight.