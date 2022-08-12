Why did TikTok star Addison Rae unfollow her mom on Instagram?

It looks like TikTok star Addison Rae has had enough of her parents.

The social media sensation has been a hot button topic as of late, be it from her new movie He’s All That or her holy trinity bikini scandal. Now some family drama has been added to the mix for good measure.

In an apparent move to distance herself from her parents, the 21-year-old unfollowed her mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling on Instagram, according to @tiktokroom. The unfollow was confirmed by Easterling, who called the situation “Heart wrenching” in the comments section and added a sad face.

Those who’ve been following Rae since her early years as a social media star are no doubt surprised by the move. The now 21-year-old is clearly making her own decisions, which include having as little social media contact with her parents as possible.

Earlier that summer, both Rae and Easterling unfollowed Rae’s father, Monty Lopez after news broke that he’d been having an alleged five-month affair with a 25 year-old woman named Renée Ash. Ash revealed that Lopez promised they were “going to be together and have babies together,” she said in an interview with Page Six.

“He even introduced me to his mom, his youngest brother and I thought we had something real,” Ash said. “He told me a story of his marriage that convinced me that they were apart and in the process of getting a divorce.”

Soon after the incident, Easterling changed her Instagram bio to read “single mom” and “I’m not a doormat” and opened up to her followers about the situation.

“Personal matters being brought public are always challenging and overwhelming for anyone involved. I will be okay,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “My biggest concern is -and always will be- my children and their fragile hearts and minds. I will always do my best to protect them… Thank you all for the love, support, and kind messages. It means the world to me.”

Rae shared her own thoughts on the matter in a tweet following the news of her father’s alleged affair.

I’ve really been struggling to post and get out and do things but I love you all and you mean so much more to me than I can ever express. My life is forever changed thanks to all of the people who decided to care about me and support me. I love y’all <3 life is weird but worth it — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) July 25, 2022

It was revealed shortly thereafter that Rae’s parents had been separated for nearly a year when the alleged affair happened, according to People. Easterling and Lopez remarried in 2017 after divorcing when Rae was a young girl, according to Easterling in her podcast That Was Fun? Whether Lopez’s alleged affair will cause another divorce is still unknown.

Situations such as these are challenging for any son or daughter to handle, and Rae’s decision to unfollow her mom shortly after unfollowing her dad are a clear sign that she does not want to watch either of them share any details about their personal lives anymore.