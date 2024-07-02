19 best gifts for couples in 2024

Buying a gift for a couple is a whole different ball game than buying something for someone alone. It’s kind of easy, in comparison to buying a gift for a friend, or a lover, but two separate people? Something that will appeal to both sensibilities? If you’re racking your brain trying to come up with something, not to worry. We’re here to help you find that perfect gift for that special couple in your life. One that will make sure you still get invited to those sweet Dave and Buster’s hangs.

There are some complications when it comes to buying things for a couple and the occasion isn’t say, a wedding. In that case, you have a registry to go off of, and it’s not that complicated at all. Those are mostly household gifts though, anyway.

Sometimes it can help to think outside the realm of a physical gift. Gifting someone a getaway is always a nice thing two couples can do together, although I doubt that’s in most people’s price range.

You could also get a couple a nice night out doing something they might never try on their own. A magic show is a nice example of that, or a baseball game (if they’re sports fans). There’s all kinds of entertainment-type things out there.

When it comes to physical gifts, things are a little harder but definitely not impossible. Food isn’t a bad one. Practical gifts are good too, like something they’ll use together all the time (but then you’re hovering around the wedding-gift zone).

We’ve done all the heavy lifting here and picked out the 19 best gifts for a couple who seem to have it all. After all, isn’t love the greatest present ever? In that case, they already have the best present they can get! If you look at it that way, you can take the pressure off and just get them something fun. Let’s dive in.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that loves a good game night.

This is a super fun gift for either newlyweds or a grizzled old couple who supposedly know everything about each other. You get questions and write answers separately, and the couple that either matches each other or has the better answer wins.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple who’s always itching to try new things.

This set of scratch-off cards has one main objective: get a couple out of the comfort zone. It has suggestions for all types of activities for different parts of the day and is going to make you do something you never thought you would do — if you’re game, that is.

Photo via Amazon

For the athletic couple that gets up way to early in the morning to work out.

At this point, who doesn’t play pickleball? Now you can bring the court to you instead of waiting in line for someone else to finish. It has all the prerequisite gear to pickle your way to the top.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that likes to imbibe a nice white wine from time to time.

Just look at this thing! Look at it. Who doesn’t want a sweet marble wine chiller? It’s elegant and also just really practical. Hard to go wrong with this one.

Photo via Amazon

For that nerdy couple with the really big bookshelf of books they’ll never read.

You know the couple. They’re always either face-deep in a book, or talking about something they’ve read recently. Nerds! Either way, they’ll love this book of challenging crossword puzzles from one of the biggest news organizations in the world.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that’s always trying to make you go to the escape room with them.

Honestly it’s puzzling that it took this long for someone to make something like this. Your adventurous puzzle-loving friends will eat this surprise puzzle right up, if this is the kinda thing they’re into.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that loves to cook and is always inviting you over to “try something new.”

The couple that cooks together is the couple that saves a ton of dough on takeout together. This fancy cooking notebook will allow you to write down recipes and all the requisite notes necessary to make sure they work.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple with the personalized license plates and matching pajamas.

Who doesn’t love seeing their own name somewhere? Get them a nice welcome mat, just like Mom and Dad used to have back in the day. One of the best gifts for a couple that just bought a new home.

Photo via Amazon

For the same couple we just mentioned above.

The monogrammed robe is a must-have for the couple that wants to get a little showy. These comfy, angelic robes will have them feeling like they’re on vacation on a Tuesday afternoon.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that likes game night to be a bit more high stakes and physical.

Sure, board games are fine, but they’re not for everyone. Sometimes you just gotta bust out the giant Jenga and see just who has nerves of steel in your friend group. No surprise here, but it’s one of the most fun drinking games on earth.

Photo via Amazon

For the fun couple that loves cocktail hour.

This is more of a must-have item for the couple that really likes to entertain with alcoholic beverages. Everything they’ll need to film their own version of Bar Rescue is included in this kit, including a handy recipe set for your most common cocktails.

Photo via Amazon

For that sweet, sentimental couple who likes to record everything for posterity.

It can be a lot, but there are couples out there who love to sit and talk with each other. This book isn’t necessarily for them as much as it’s for a couple who wants to do that. It’s designed to elicit fun!

Photo via Amazon

For the couple who’s all about the great outdoors.

There are a lot of fire pits out there but none quite as simple and quick as the Solo Stove. This is for the couple that wants to sit outside on a balcony or urban outdoor space and still get the feel of an in-ground fire pit.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that’s just as comfortable on a nice hike as they are during a beach bonfire.

This is the type of versatile gift that gets used both on a camping trip and on a weekend beach trip, or even just when sitting outside and you don’t want to keep going in the fridge.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that gets a little too excited about camping.

It’s a fact of life that some people are just into camping. As foreign as that may sound to the rest of us, that couple is going to love this kit. It has everything you need to get off the grid for a few days.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that likes to build stuff around the house together.

You the couple that loves to do little projects together? This one’s fun and cute and doesn’t require any power tools to complete. At the end, you get a really cool decoration to have around the house.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that enjoys the finer things in life.

Investing in sleep can sometimes be the best thing you’ll ever do. These are for that couple who just likes having a comfy set of sheets to lay down on every night. They’re soft like a baby’s cheek, and just as sweet.

Photo via Amazon

For the couple that does yoga and keeps their chakras aligned.

If you have a meditation-minded couple in your life, they’ll appreciate this all-included incense burning set with all the necessary tools and accoutrement necessary for a singular incense experience. Namaste!

Photo via Amazon

For the chill couple who knows how to relax.

The hammock really doesn’t get enough credit. No one really every talks about how great they are, or how comfortable they can be. It seems nowadays all we get are viral videos of people falling out of them. We forget that a hammock is one of the most intimate and comfortable things a couple can do together. Whether it’s the backyard or the back of a camping site, it’s hard to go wrong with a gift like this.

