Relive your favorite ‘Star Wars’ moments with Grogu, Mando, and more in the latest ‘Star Wars: Unlimited’ TCG set!

Do you miss Grogu and Mando already? Then we have great news for you! Following the success of Star Wars: Unlimited , Fantasy Flight Games is releasing a new card set. Shadows of the Galaxy takes you on a journey to the uncharted Outer Rim! It also features cards of Mando, Darth Maul, and Moff Gideon!

(Asmodee)

What is Star Wars: Unlimited?

Star Wars: Unlimited is a deck-building trading card game in which you duel against another player using cards that represent locations and characters from Star Wars. With an impressive collection of over 250 cards, Star Wars: Unlimited grants you an opportunity to get your Star Wars fix away from the screens.

The Shadows of the Galaxy Two-Player Starter set comes with 110 cards, 40 counters, and a rulebook. It has everything you need to have cozy, geeky moments with friends and family, as well as serving as a great addition to any Star Wars collection.

(Asmodee)

Do you want to relive the glory days of the Mandalorians or bring havoc with the power of the Dark Side? You can! Shadows of the Galaxy offers endless opportunities for Star Wars fans to engage with their favorite aspects of the franchise.

Setting up dream teams and reliving your favorite battles is one of the highlights of Star Wars: Unlimited . Shadows of the Galaxy makes it even better by expanding the possibilities of countless scenarios!

What does the Shadows of the Galaxy set include?

In the Shadows of the Galaxy set , you’ll find cards of Mando, Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, Moff Gideon, Cad Bane, and so many other beloved characters! Not only that, but there are also cards featuring iconic locations and ships such as Jabba’s Palace and the Razor Crest.

Make your own group of bounty hunters to fight a bunch of Jedi. Have Mando and Boba charge at Darth Maul to prove that Beskar is better than a red kyber crystal. The game has Unlimited in its name for a reason!

(Asmodee)

Which Star Wars Era is the Shadows of the Galaxy set from?

Shadows of the Galaxy spans multiple eras of the Star Wars universe. Whether you are a fan of the classic trilogy, the prequels, or the latest series, this set has something for everyone. You can explore characters and storylines from The Mandalorian, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The Book of Boba Fett, and beyond.

For more information and to start your journey in the Outer Rim and experience memorable battles with your friends, visit the Asmodee store . Explore the limitless possibilities that await with Star Wars: Unlimited !

