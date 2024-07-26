Ready to level up your Nom Nom game? Try these fruit-flavored energy bars to stay locked in for your next gaming sesh!

Tired of pounding the same old sugar-packed energy drinks to help keep you focused during those long gaming sessions? The team at That’s it . are here to help with the recent launch of their organic Energy Fruit Blends Bars – with tasty flavors that include Tropical Passion , Mango Lime , and Piña Colada .

What gamers have been asking for

A recent study conducted by the That’s it. team involving 1,100 gamers between the ages of 18 and 49 revealed that about 68% of gamers expressed an interest in a snackable energy solution made with real fruit . Over half of the gamers surveyed also admitted to consuming popular energy drinks, many of which are filled with sugar and chemicals. Using this research data, their team got to work and created their fruit-flavored energy bars to help address the needs of the gamers they surveyed.

“We strive to meet our consumers where they are, and our new Energy Bars are tailored with gamers in mind.” Understanding the unique challenges gamers face, we designed these bars to provide a clean, snackable energy solution that doesn’t compromise on taste. We’re excited to bring these to new audiences at events like Walmart Rewired Fest, TwitchCon and LA Comic Con, where gamers can experience the benefits firsthand.” Katie Eshuys, President at That’s it.

Why That’s it. energy bars are perfect for gamers

About the company: That’s it.

That’s it. was founded in Los Angeles in 2012 by Dr. Lior Lewensztain. During medical school, Lewensztain determined that only one-third of Americans consume the fruit they need in their daily diet, and he became determined to improve this statistic. Lewensztain became passionate about plant-based food as preventative medicine and in helping people on a large scale by creating portable, convenient snacking options made with simple, minimal ingredients .

Dr. Lior Lewensztain, founder of That’s it. (Image via That’s it.)

All of their products consist of the following ingredients:

Non-GMO: They only use natural, non-GMO fruit in their goal to make eating healthy snacks easy and stress-free

They only use natural, non-GMO fruit in their goal to make easy and stress-free Allergy-Friendly: That’s it. snacks do not contain nuts (exc ept for coconut)

That’s it. snacks do not contain nuts (exc ept for coconut) Gluten-Free: That’s it. snacks are certified to be gluten-free

are certified to be gluten-free Plant-Based: All That’s it. snacks are completely vegan and plant-based

Check out their website to get your Fruit Blends energy bars today !

