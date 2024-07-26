Ready to level up your Nom Nom game? Try these fruit-flavored energy bars to stay locked in for your next gaming sesh!

Tired of pounding the same old sugar-packed energy drinks to help keep you focused during those long gaming sessions? The team at That’s it. are here to help with the recent launch of their organic Energy Fruit Blends Bars – with tasty flavors that include Tropical Passion, Mango Lime, and Piña Colada.
What gamers have been asking for
A recent study conducted by the That’s it. team involving 1,100 gamers between the ages of 18 and 49 revealed that about 68% of gamers expressed an interest in a snackable energy solution made with real fruit. Over half of the gamers surveyed also admitted to consuming popular energy drinks, many of which are filled with sugar and chemicals. Using this research data, their team got to work and created their fruit-flavored energy bars to help address the needs of the gamers they surveyed.
“We strive to meet our consumers where they are, and our new Energy Bars are tailored with gamers in mind.” Understanding the unique challenges gamers face, we designed these bars to provide a clean, snackable energy solution that doesn’t compromise on taste. We’re excited to bring these to new audiences at events like Walmart Rewired Fest, TwitchCon and LA Comic Con, where gamers can experience the benefits firsthand.”Katie Eshuys, President at That’s it.
Why That’s it. energy bars are perfect for gamers
- Natural Energy Boost: That’s it. energy bars blend fruit with clean caffeine from single-origin Ethiopian coffee beans and no added sugar, offering sustained energy without the crash. It’s fruit bursting with energy!
- Convenient and Portable: Perfect for a quick snack between gaming sessions, these energy bars eliminate the risk of spills and messes, aligning with the concerns of 38% of the gamers surveyed by That’s it.
- Nutrient-Rich: Made with real, organic fruit, helping gamers get their daily servings of fruit, which only 29% of gamers say they regularly consume. Additionally, with 57% occasionally skipping meals due to gaming focus, their bars offer a way to maintain energy levels without compromising health.
About the company: That’s it.
That’s it. was founded in Los Angeles in 2012 by Dr. Lior Lewensztain. During medical school, Lewensztain determined that only one-third of Americans consume the fruit they need in their daily diet, and he became determined to improve this statistic. Lewensztain became passionate about plant-based food as preventative medicine and in helping people on a large scale by creating portable, convenient snacking options made with simple, minimal ingredients.
All of their products consist of the following ingredients:
- Non-GMO: They only use natural, non-GMO fruit in their goal to make eating healthy snacks easy and stress-free
- Allergy-Friendly: That’s it. snacks do not contain nuts (exc ept for coconut)
- Gluten-Free: That’s it. snacks are certified to be gluten-free
- Plant-Based: All That’s it. snacks are completely vegan and plant-based
Check out their website to get your Fruit Blends energy bars today!
Published: Jul 26, 2024 04:20 pm