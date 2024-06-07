Image via Team PWR
Category:
Sponsored

Watch Team PWR and guests take Garnier’s anti-blemish blackout challenge to the next level

You could win big just for tuning in.
Image of We Got This Covered Sponsored Post
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 06:54 pm

This article is written in partnership with Garnier.

Can Team PWR beat the blackout twice? 

Garnier and Team PWR are back with their blindfolded blackout challenges. Can talent and teamwork see Team PWR through? Or will Garnier’s new challenges have them fumbling in the dark?  

To highlight the power of Garnier’s Anti-Blemish Serum, Garnier has challenged Team PWR to a series of grueling blackout challenges. Working in pairs, one blindfolded, one acting as guide, the first Fortnite round put these Aussie gamers’ co-operative skills to the test. But PWR pulled through, wowing viewers with some surprising strategies. And now Garnier is challenging Team PWR to take it to the next level. 

Team PWR are donning their blindfolds for more sight-limited shenanigans, but Garnier will also be blacking out other senses. Can Vindooly, Nalopia, Chanzes and friends still PWR each other up when they can’t even hear where they are? Garnier’s Anti-Blemish Serum’s lightweight black texture may rub in clear, but Team PWR will be left in the dark. 

And while PWR have the power of teamwork to see them through, several big-name streamers will be stepping up to take on their own unique challenges. Here’s when and where you can find out. 

 Stream DatePWR MemberDuo-ing with
Duo 110 June 8PM AEDTVindoolyNalopia
Duo 215 June 2PM AEDTOverstrandLuminumn
Duo 316 June 8PM AEDTChanzesDevelique

It’s not just Team PWR and guests who can win with Garnier’s blackout streams. Each Team PWR duo will be giving away some amazing prizes, so you could win big just for tuning in. For a tantalising taste of what to expect, check out the epic highlights from the last blackout challenge.  Be prepared for something very special from Team PWR and Garnier this October, too.

Acne-prone skin? Don’t hide your blemishes, fight them with the Garnier Anti-Blemish Serum. Powered by 4% [ AHA + Salicylic Acid + Niacinamide + Charcoal] to visibly reduce pimples and the appearance of marks.

Video via Team PWR
We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Father’s Day is coming up! This year, get Dad something he’ll actually use with these great deals on headphones
JLab - man wearing over the ear headphones
JLab - man wearing over the ear headphones
JLab - man wearing over the ear headphones
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Father’s Day is coming up! This year, get Dad something he’ll actually use with these great deals on headphones
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Traveling internationally this year? Bypass those pesky cellular roaming fees with a low-cost eSIM Data Plan from GigSky!
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Traveling internationally this year? Bypass those pesky cellular roaming fees with a low-cost eSIM Data Plan from GigSky!
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post May 16, 2024
Read Article Thousands of women around the world are raving about this new health supplement!
Ovira Bloat Control supplement - before and after picture
Ovira Bloat Control supplement - before and after picture
Ovira Bloat Control supplement - before and after picture
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Thousands of women around the world are raving about this new health supplement!
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post May 3, 2024
Read Article Mother’s Day is right around the corner! This year, get her something she’ll actually use with this health-enhancing Apollo wearable ($50 off)
Apollo wearable cover photo
Apollo wearable cover photo
Apollo wearable cover photo
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Mother’s Day is right around the corner! This year, get her something she’ll actually use with this health-enhancing Apollo wearable ($50 off)
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post Apr 12, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Father’s Day is coming up! This year, get Dad something he’ll actually use with these great deals on headphones
JLab - man wearing over the ear headphones
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Father’s Day is coming up! This year, get Dad something he’ll actually use with these great deals on headphones
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post Jun 6, 2024
Read Article Traveling internationally this year? Bypass those pesky cellular roaming fees with a low-cost eSIM Data Plan from GigSky!
GigSky Airport Woman With A Phone
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Traveling internationally this year? Bypass those pesky cellular roaming fees with a low-cost eSIM Data Plan from GigSky!
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post May 16, 2024
Read Article Thousands of women around the world are raving about this new health supplement!
Ovira Bloat Control supplement - before and after picture
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Thousands of women around the world are raving about this new health supplement!
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post May 3, 2024
Read Article Mother’s Day is right around the corner! This year, get her something she’ll actually use with this health-enhancing Apollo wearable ($50 off)
Apollo wearable cover photo
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
Mother’s Day is right around the corner! This year, get her something she’ll actually use with this health-enhancing Apollo wearable ($50 off)
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post Apr 26, 2024
Read Article The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
Category: Sponsored
Sponsored
The Best Pokémon Gifts To Check Out In 2024
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post We Got This Covered Sponsored Post Apr 12, 2024
Author
We Got This Covered Sponsored Post