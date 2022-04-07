When and where is ‘WrestleMania’ 2023?

Now that WrestleMania 38 wrapped up this past weekend at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, many are already looking forward to when and where the next installment of the pay-per-view event will be.

This year proved one of the most memorable sporting events in recent memory, featuring cast members of Jackass wreaking havoc in the ring as well as “Stone Cold” Steve Austin making a rampaging return after a 19-year hiatus from the WWE canvass.

Luckily for fans of the sport — which has churned out movie stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave Bautista, and John Cena — WWE announced that WrestleMania 39 is taking the event to Tinseltown next year.

WrestleMania Hollywood, as it is also called, will unfold on April 1 and 2, 2023, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

If next year’s show is anything like what went down this past weekend, we’re in for an absolutely bonkers ride. One of the highlights for WrestleMania 38 included Jackass star and professional skateboarder Jason “Wee Man” Acuña pummeling and body-slamming Sami Zayn, inspiring a roaring standing ovation from the audience. This was in support of teammate and fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville, who made his debut in the WWE ring in the winning bout against Zayn.

Many other great moments came from Austin performing his signature Stunner move on several wrestlers, with Austin Theory giving an incredible sell that saw him bouncing around the ring and Pat McAfee spewing his beer mid-sip that likely splashed into the nosebleeds.

WWE CEO Vince McMahon, 76, was also a recipient of the Stunner move, but his reaction to it was entertaining for a completely different reason than the previous two athletes. Rather than convincingly taking the hit, McMahon’s sell was hilariously hapless but nevertheless resulted in a highlight of the show because it was so laughably inept.