The best clips from ‘WrestleMania 38’
Now that WWE’s two-night event WrestleMania 38 ⏤ which was available via pay-per-view on the Peacock streaming service in the U.S. and through the WWE Network internationally ⏤ concluded over the weekend, fans are already gathering the best parts to watch on repeat online.
We took the liberty of scouring the internet for such highlights from the event that unfolded at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and indeed, they do not disappoint.
For instance, professional skateboarder Wee Man pummeling the hell out of Sami Zayn, then body slamming the wrestler, was certainly not on our 2022 bingo card, but we sure are glad it went down regardless. Fellow Jackass star Johnny Knoxville following that up with giving Zayn a tornado DDT was also one for the history books.
Zayn was apparently not having a great time, as he was also slammed by a cartoonishly large hand when running away from Knoxville that same evening.
Another memorable moment came when two Austins — of the “Stone Cold” and Theory varieties — came face-to-face, resulting in an amazing stunner sell by the latter. Legend has it that “The Unproven One” is still bouncing around like a Pasadena tumbleweed to this day.
Making his WrestleMania debut, Pat McAfee also took a memorable kick in the family jewels from Steve Austin, who was apparently on a rampage.
Both McAfee and Theory’s sells really outshined 76-year-old WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s own face-off with Austin. The hapless sell from McMahon nevertheless proved hilarious to many.
Earlier that night, McMahon’s reaction to Austin’s return after a 19-year-hiatus from a WWE ring was also simply priceless.
For many, Austin’s return brought up some rather nostalgic feelings.
And few could argue that Roman Reigns’ defeat against Brock Lesnar Sunday night was not well-earned.
We’ll have to see what wild shenanigans take place next year when WrestleMania 39 unfolds on April 1 and 2, 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.