Cricket fans worldwide are morning the premature death of one of the sport’s greats. Shane Warne, considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time, passed away suddenly at age 52 today of a suspected heart attack.

According to MPC Entertainment, Warne’s management company, the cricketer was found in an unresponsive state in his villa in Koh Samui, Thailand.

“It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4 March,” read a statement from MPC reported by The Guardian. “Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

Warne made his debut in test cricket for Australia and was a member of the 1999 Australian team that took home the World Cup. Warne also played domestically with a distinguished stint for Hampshire from 2003 to 2007. In his last test match against England in 2007, Warne took home the Ashes following a 5-0 series victory. Warne was named one of the five Wisden Cricketers of the Century, alongside Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs, Sir Donald Bradman, and Sir Viv Richards. Warne retired in 2007, taking 293 wickets in one-day internationals over 194 matches.

Warne’s impeccable record on the pitch was occasionally upset by his behavior off of it. The athlete was suspended due to diuretic use prior to 2003’s World Cup, and Warne was fined after accepting money from a bookkeeper. Upon his return, he quickly re-established himself as one of the sport’s best performers and became the first bowler to reach 700 Test wickets before retiring in 2007.

Post-retirement, Warne became captain and coach of the Rajasthan Royals T-20 team leading them to victory in the Indian Premier League cricket tournament.

Cricket stars and fans alike have been forthcoming with their grief and disbelief following Warne’s premature death. India captain, Rohit Sharma, tweeted: “I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it.”

Fellow Australian cricketer David Warner tweeted out a remembrance of both Warne and fellow cricket great Rod Marsh, who passed away on Friday at age 74. “Two legends of our game have left us too soon,” Warner wrote. “I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad.” My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. rip, you will both be missed.”

Fellow Australian Hugh Jackman also shared his condolences to the family and friends of the “once in a generation talent.”