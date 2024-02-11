Can you watch the Super Bowl on Sling TV?

Whether you’re a die-hard fan of the Chiefs or the 49ers or haven’t even touched a football let alone watched it, the Super Bowl will still easily qualify as the biggest television event in the U.S. every February.

No matter what teams make it into the final game, or what celeb is headlining the legendary half-time show, the Super Bowl draws in millions upon millions of viewers every year. If you have a cable subscription or a sports bar near you, it’s easy to find a way to tune into the game. If not, you can always try finding a friend or a family member who’s looking to throw a Super Bowl party that lucky Sunday.

But for those who balk at the idea of being that social and yet, don’t want to miss out on the big event just because they don’t have cable, your options are unfortunately limited. To watch the Super Bowl, you have to have some form of live TV streaming available at your disposal. But even then, certain networks are only available on selected streaming services depending on what market you’re located in. Plus, the Super Bowl swaps networks from year to year, so just because you got it last year through, say, Peacock, doesn’t mean you’re guaranteed to get it again.

2024’s Super Bowl streaming options

If you’re looking to stream the 2024 Super Bowl, it makes sense your first thought might be Sling TV. Well known for being the cord-cutters alternative for live TV, Sling TV often has large events and in the past, it had the Super Bowl available to watch. However, Super Bowl LVIII is on CBS this year, which Sling TV does not have access to. So if you were banking on watching the big game with Sling TV, you’re out of luck.

The wait is over! @49ers and the @Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII TODAY at 6:30 PM ET on CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/zgIHON72cl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) February 11, 2024

This year’s streaming options for the Super Bowl are thankfully readily available. Your first choice should be Paramount Plus, which is CBS’ streaming service. The network has shared its plans for the big game to be available to subscribers of their streaming service, with the action kicking off at 6:30pm EST. However, if you wanted the Nickelodeon version of the Super Bowl, unfortunately, you would need a cable subscription including Nick to watch that version. Only the main broadcast will be available on Paramount Plus.

If you have Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, DirectTV Stream, or Fubo, you also have access to this year’s Super Bowl, as all those live TV streaming services typically offer your local CBS station as part of their channel lineup. Channel availability does vary based on your local ZIP code, so verify with the respective service whether you have access to CBS before signing up for any accounts.