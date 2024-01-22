With only four teams left in the pulse-pounding hunt to main event the upcoming Super Bowl, it’s apparent that the golden stage has finally been set. And as the final four is officially set in stone, NFL die-hards and sports fanatics are frantically trying to figure out which avenue is the best in regards to streaming the ever-popular event.

Over the last week, we’ve fully dived in and explored the variety of options where Super Bowl LVIII can be watched in February. And while options such as CBS and Nickelodeon are available for those who prefer to stick to the cable option, Hulu’s Live TV add-on also serves as a perfect way to watch the major sporting event.

That being said, eagle-eyed streaming subscribers over on Paramount Plus remain interested as to whether or not the most exciting NFL game of the year is available to watch on the platform next month. So, let’s crack our knuckles and reveal if that’s a viable option or not.

So, can you watch the Super Bowl on Paramount Plus?

As it stands, the football-loving masses signed up for Paramount Plus will be pleased to learn that yes, the upcoming Super Bowl can be streamed on the platform. In fact, Super Bowl LVIII can be streamed on any device that’s signed up for the Paramount Plus subscription.

This is certainly fantastic news for sporting fans, who recently found out that the 2024 Super Bowl wasn’t going to stream on Peacock, which is surely a disappointment for those subscribed to the service. So if Hulu’s Live TV option isn’t a sure-fire way to watch or you don’t have the means to watch the event on CBS or Nickelodeon, then Paramount Plus is surely the way to go for the big game.