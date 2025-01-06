Did Elon Musk buy the Dallas Cowboys?

You may have read on the internet that Elon Musk is buying the Dallas Cowboys. This would be a tremendous move for the current richest man in the world, allowing him to step into the true dream of all billionaires: sports team ownership. However, there is just one problem: it’s not actually true.

Recommended Videos

Despite a couple of sites posting this story a few times over the last number of weeks and occasional pushes behind the narrative on social media, there is no truth to the rumor whatsoever. Elon Musk is not buying the Dallas Cowboys, and the Dallas Cowboys don’t even appear to be for sale.

But, I hear you ask, why would someone on the internet make up something if it were not true? And why pick Musk and the Dallas Cowboys?

Being the richest man in the world, a constant presence in headlines, and something of an attention seeker, Musk is a common target for rumors. The Dallas Cowboys, one of America’s largest and best-known sports franchises, also tend to be the subject of tall tales and hearsay.

South-Africa-born Musk is an easy name to connect with potential purchases in the wake of his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, now known as X. If anything, it makes this rumor a bit more believable, as he said to be thinking about spending a mere $12 billion on the Dallas Cowboys. Based on how the Twitter investment went, we could expect the Dallas Cowboys’ value to reduce by half pretty quickly if Musk picked them up.

As for the Dallas Cowboys themselves, currently under the long-term ownership of Jerry Jones, the likelihood of them ever being sold seems incredibly slim. Jones appears to have been eager to set the Dallas Cowboys up as a family-oriented and focused endeavor. All three of the kids that he shares with his wife of sixty years are involved in the business, so it seems hugely unlikely they would sell.

While the Cowboys might not be winning any rings right now, they do consistently hit the playoffs, and, more importantly, they make a lot of money for the Jones family. Something they should perhaps keep in mind the next time they are deciding on cheerleader pay.

So, in short, people make up and push such rumors precisely because they fall into the realms of the believable. Musk has spent the last few years trying to convince Texas that he is just like the folks who call the Lone Star State home, and what better way to associate himself with the home of the Alamo, Tex-Mex cuisine, and Dr. Pepper than to purchase a Texas institution like the Cowboys.

The good news for Cowboys fans is that Elon is too busy trying to bully British politicians into doing what he wants to think about such a move at this time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy