Rex Chapman has become quite the social media influencer since his days playing basketball in the NBA. Sometimes, his posts go viral for the light-hearted or inspiring posts and videos he shares. But on Tuesday, his name began to trend on Twitter after a particularly divisive post.

Debate and outrage sparked after Chapman tweeted, “How about we all agree that hospitals have the right to turn away unvaccinated covid patients? They have freedom of choice too right? I’m sure the unvaccinated would have no problem with that — and it would solve a lot of problems.”

Why should doctors and nurses continue to suffer? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 22, 2021

Chapman didn’t hold back either, continuing to create an entire thread about why he felt that those unvaccinated against COVID-19 should not receive medical care at hospitals.

“Why should non covid patients be denied hospital beds? You have a heart attack or some health crisis you are denied a bed because someone listened to Joe Rogan? Unvaccinated can’t possibly object because they don’t think the vaccine works. Everybody wins!”

His sentiments had support, though. Both actress Angela Belcamino and Arizona State Representative candidate Ryan Shead agreed with the former sports star.

Co-signed. Rex Chapman was not wrong.



It’s the “my body, my choice” argument for me, too. They don’t want vaccines mandated on them while they simultaneously mandate pregnancies. https://t.co/bpEkRoCEEc — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) December 22, 2021

Some tried to bring up Chapman’s issues with opioid addiction to try and counter his argument.

Drug addiction is a disease. Not getting vaccinated is a choice…I win the argument — Jared Gell (@Jared_Gell) December 22, 2021

Many were still quick to defend him, like award-winning writer Tony Posnanski.

I don’t think of viral videos when I see Rex Chapman. I see a man who battled addiction and puts himself out to help his community all the time. He doesn’t have to do any of it.



Selfish unvaccinated people think he contradicted himself. Not at all. Fuck those fucks. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) December 22, 2021

Several health professionals commented, showing just how divisive the comments were, suggesting this idea was in no way reasonable.

Sorry. Can’t go there with you. I’ve treated countless unvaccinated COVID patients and I do my best for them just as I have for every patient I’ve seen for 20+ years. It’s maddening, but turning away anyone isn’t in our DNA. — Dr. Rob Davidson (@DrRobDavidson) December 22, 2021

Nurse here. I absolutely reject this ridiculous sentiment. Many patients in hospital are vaxxed, some even boosted. We treat cancer in smokers, treat injuries in accidents where ppl weren’t wearing a helmet, and show compassionate care in clients who continue with substance use. — RosieLaRose (@jessicatrosen) December 22, 2021

Others suggested that healthcare workers are so exhausted that the idea isn’t all that unreasonable after all.

Every doctor & nurse I know personally, also my own PCP, dentist, cardiologist, opthamologist, official statements from my local hospital, multiple official statements from hospitals all over the country, all confirming that the unvaxxed are straining resources. It’s no secret. — Hepcat62 (@Hepcat62) December 22, 2021

However, a large majority of those commenting said that Chapman was being hypocritical due to a previous Tweet he made saying that, “It’s silly that all Americans don’t have healthcare. Sorry, I meant tragic.”

I mean, what now dude are you gonna walk this back or what pic.twitter.com/XR6d88xnP4 — Vegito Main Lives Matter (@J_Weenus) December 22, 2021

While it’s unlikely Chapman was hoping to be in the spotlight in such an extreme manner, the debate surrounding his divisive comments will likely continue for quite some time.