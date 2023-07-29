The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is running from now until Aug. 20 and is shaping up to be one of the most exciting games in the cup’s 32-year history. It’s a year of firsts: this is the first year the Women’s World Cup will be held in two host nations — Australia and New Zealand — and it’s also the first time 32 teams will compete for the championship title.

While it’s definitely entertaining to see the top teams play in two different countries, it also makes it that much more difficult to watch the games live. Only the most dedicated fans who have racked up their travel points can afford airfare to both Australia and New Zealand, and while we commend you for it, the rest of us will be tuning in from home. Thankfully, there’s a few different options U.S. viewers can use to stream the game seated comfortably on our couches.

Where to watch the FIFA 2023 Women’s World Cup

From now until Aug. 20, cable viewers can watch the Women’s World Cup on its official English-language partner Fox Sports, or any Fox affiliated channels. Don’t have cable or prefer to watch online? Don’t worry; you can watch the games online through DIRECTV by using a five-day free trial or by paying subscription fees (the lowest tier is $64.99 per month). You can also watch via Fubo via its free trial or on SlingTV, which is offering viewers their first month for $20. Additionally, the Hulu and Live TV bundle will give you access to channels like FX, allowing you to stream the World Cup.

Viewers can also find streams on sites like Reddit, but be warned that they likely won’t be official streams. If you’re viewing from outside the U.S. or would prefer a different country’s feed, you can use a service like ExpressVPN to access international streams.