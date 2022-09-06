Jake Paul reveals his next opponent, and it’s an all-time UFC great

Social media personality and boxer Jake Paul will be returning to the ring, and this time he will be fighting a UFC all-star.

Everybody said I would not fight Anderson Silva. Well guess what, I am fighting Anderson Silva. #PaulSilva — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

Paul took to Twitter to announce that he would be fighting former UFC Champion Anderson Silva, who recently took a step back from MMA after fighting in the UFC since 2006. Jake Paul also shared a clip of Dana White, famed president of the UFC, saying that Paul would never fight Silva, calling Silva “the GOAT of combat sports.” Dana specifically called Paul out saying, “You ain’t gonna see Jake Paul calling Anderson Silva out.”

Dana White saying I’d never fight Anderson Silva



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/D5p1fZM2us — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 6, 2022

Paul used Dana’s goading to promote the fight, and even Paul himself stated in the video that “Anderson Silva is literally the greatest MMA fighter of all time,” which was undoubtedly to promote the fight, as well as suggest a buffer, if he were to lose. The fight itself will take place in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022. The fight will be available on pay-per-view, through Showtime.

Paul has not been in the ring since Dec. 2021, when he fought Tyron Woodley. While Paul himself has lauded Anderson Silva as one of the titans of the UFC and an extremely talented fighter, it is worth noting that as of this writing, Jake Paul remains undefeated. In the video above, Paul claimed that he would be giving the people what they wanted, and indeed it seems to be exactly that. Most fans on Twitter are talking about the fight in two different ways. They point out that Silva is basically a retired fighter, with one fan writing “People watching Jake Paul knock out another retired senior citizen.”

People watching Jake Paul knock out another retired senior citizen pic.twitter.com/CGOckqcv5j — Ramirez 🐢🇲🇽 (@ramirezfc17_) September 6, 2022

Even though most of the fans are making fun of Paul for going up against Silva, they are also hoping that Silva knocks Paul out. The Out Of Context MMA Twitter account tweeted a video of an older man wrecking a younger guy with the caption “How everyone is hoping Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul goes.”

How everyone is hoping Anderson Silva vs. Jake Paul goes: pic.twitter.com/6o4jlDwmHy — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) September 6, 2022

Paul seems to have something to prove, which is evident after watching the clip he posted on Twitter. Whereas Silva has already proved his worth as a fighter, but at forty-seven years old, he might want to prove that he still has what it takes to knock out a young fighter, even though he did get back into boxing in 2021. There is the plot of a Rocky movie in here somewhere.

Of course, it will not be long until Anderson Silva and Jake Paul make their way to the ring and show the world of boxing exactly what they are made of, with the fight being available on pay-per-view Saturday, Oct. 29th, 2022.