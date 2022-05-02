When is Jake Paul returning to boxing and who is he fighting next?

This will mark Jake Paul's sixth professional match, and he is so far undefeated.

Jake Paul ,the internet celebrity who rose to fame on the social media platform Vine, is set to make his return to the boxing ring.

Jake Paul, not to be confused with his brother Logan Paul who also rose to fame via Vine and has also ventured into the world of boxing, announced on Twitter recently that he will return to the boxing ring.

Paul’s next bout, according to a Twitter post by the boxer, will be on August 13th, 2022. Paul shared a short video with his name and the date August 13th, captioned with “I’m back. August 13th,“ in a successful attempt to build up hype for his return to the ring.

Where the fight take place, and who exactly Paul will fight, is not known at this time. Paul could be fighting someone he already fought, so let’s look at Jake Paul’s boxing history.

Who has Jake Paul boxed before?

Jake Paul started boxing in August of 2018 when he fought Deji Olatunji as the undercard to his brother’s match against Olatunji’s brother KSI. Paul’s fight against Olatunji was his first amateur fight.

Paul’s first professional bout was not until 2020 when he fought the YouTuber AnEsonGib in January of that year. After winning by TKO in the first round, Paul fought the former professional basketball player Nate Robinson in November of 2020, winning the bout by knockout in the second round. In April of 2021, Jake Paul then went on to fight the former MMA fighter Ben Askren, who he beat via TKO in just under two minutes in the first round.

Just before the fight between Paul and Askren, an apparent beef started between Paul and the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. The pair fought twice with Paul winning the first fight by split decision on August of 2021, while he managed to win the second fight by KO in the sixth round on December of 2021.

Any of these fighters being up for a rematch seems rather unlikely, but it’s worth noting that Paul is so far undefeated in the boxing ring, so a new challenger might be able to take that from him.

Whether or not Jake Paul is set for a rematch or is fighting someone new, he will return from his eight-month hiatus from the boxing ring on August 13, 2022, and fans are eager to see the outcome.