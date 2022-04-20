One of YouTube’s biggest stars, and now one of boxing’s most controversial personalities, Jake Paul has cemented himself as one of the sport’s biggest draws.

Debuting in the sport early in 2020, Paul has been able to string together a five-fight win streak including a vicious knockout win over multiple-time UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Paul looks to continue this momentum by taking another fight this summer, however, his opponent isn’t known. It’s likely that the star will stick to his winning formula of taking on opponents from the MMA space, taking aim on social media at plenty of the UFC’s biggest names.

How tall is Jake Paul?

In all of his professional fights to date, Paul has been the taller guy, standing at 6 feet and 1 inches. Going hand-in-hand with this, Paul has also been the fighter with the longer reach which has complimented his style in setting up the power right hand that has won him four of his five fights.

How much does Jake Paul weigh?

Jake Paul has competed at 190 pounds in his previous boxing bouts which leads us to believe he likely walks around between 200 – 210 pounds. This is slightly larger than his recent opponents, who have typically competed at 170 pounds. But with their fights being set at 190 pounds, both fighters have come in at the same weight ahead of their bouts.