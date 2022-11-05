Phillies fans on the roof isn’t the craziest thing to happen at the World Series

The World Series was tied 2-2 on Thursday when the Houston Astros met the Phillies in Philadelphia. That’s when someone with a phone caught some rare footage of what is believed to be Phillies fans standing on the roof of the stadium to watch the game.

Once the footage found its way to Twitter, the fanbase chimed in from all sides. Some Phillies fans pointed out that it could be a pyro team up there for fireworks or a security team keeping everyone safe, but neither of those excuses seemed to make sense. Other Twitters pointed out that these roof-viewing fans went through all that just to watch their team lose. Now that the Astros have won the World Series, they weren’t wrong.

Phillies fans are ON THE ROOF OF THE STADIUM?! 😱 @BRWalkoff pic.twitter.com/eZTPcuXdho — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 4, 2022

Is it necessary to have a pyro team on the roof to make sure the fireworks go off without a hitch? As for security, why would they be up there? It doesn’t seem like they would be able to accomplish much from the roof other than watch a fight break out or whatever else security does at baseball games. Until “fans on the roof” has been officially debunked, this will stand as one of the craziest moments in World Series history.

Steve Bartman becomes a hated fan

This incident didn’t take place during a World Series game. It happened in the NLCS leading up to the 2003 World Series when, in the eighth inning of game six between the Cubs and the Marlins, Luis Castillo hit a fly ball to the left field. It was in foul territory, but Cubs’ outfielder Moisés Alou had a play on the ball. Cubs’ fan Steve Bartman thought he had a play on it, too, and ended up blocking Alou’s catch. Bartman would never live it down since it’s strongly believed that because of this play, the Cubs ended up losing the game, and the Marlins would eventually go on to play in the World Series.

The longest game in World Series history

The longest game in World Series history took place in Los Angeles when the Red Sox met the Dodgers. In game three of the 2018 series, the game went well into the night until Max Muncy stepped up in the 18th inning and hit a home run. The matchup had gone on for 7 hours and 20 minutes until that last play, sending it down history lane and into the record books.

Bill Mazeroski blasts on out

In game seven of the 1960 World Series at Forbes Field, Bill Mazeroski blasted one over the fence to take the Pirates to a W. Looking at the stats, the Yankees would seem to have won. The illusion is that when the Yankees won games in that World Series, they blew the Pirates away. When the Pirates won, it was by a close margin making it look like the Yankees dominated in a series in which they lost.

Carlton Fisk waves his ball in

The game was tied in the 12th inning of game six of the 1975 World Series. Carlton Fisk came to bat and hit a walk-off home run to end the game. What is wild about the hit is it was uncertain if the ball was going to fly foul or stay in. Fisk was waving it in as he started down toward first base and appears to have willed it to stay in for the win.

This one’s on the ump

The bottom of the ninth inning in the 1985 World Series between the Cardinals and Royals saw Jorge Orta getting an odd call. At bat against pitcher Todd Worrell, Orta hit a single to first baseman Jack Clark, sending Worrell to first. Clark made the throw, and Worrell caught it in time, but Umpire Don Denkinger disagreed. He called Orta safe, and he has never heard the end of it. Even the announcers said Orta was out after they replayed it in slow motion, but Denkinger stuck to his guns.

Right through his legs

In game six of the ’86 World Series between the Mets and Red Sox, Mookie Wilson hit a grounder up first where it would normally be an easy out, but it was a routine play that didn’t go routine at all. Bill Buckner let it roll between his legs for the Mets to win. All Buckner could do was stand and watch with his hands on his hips as history was being made.

They called Gibson to the plate

This play happened in game one of the ’88 World Series between the Dodgers and the Athletics. Kirk Gibson didn’t start the game because both of his legs were injured, and it would have been a good time to let him rest. That’s not how it went, and Gibson was called to bat against Hall-of-Famer Dennis Eckersley in the ninth inning. He wobbled to home plate, and it was clear he wouldn’t have been able to run. It was a hit-a-home-run situation or forget about it. When Gibson hit it out of the park, it was absolutely amazing.