The 7 most expensive sneakers ever made

It has become more popular than ever for celebrities to collaborate with sneaker brands.

When it comes to sports, expensive sales are nothing new. The sneaker industry has now blossomed into a multi-billion dollar industry. And while there are everyday shoes we can purchase at the store next door, there are a number of pairs that remain out of reach to regular folks. From solid gold kicks, to legend-worn pairs, here are seven of the most expensive sneakers ever.

7. Michael Jordan “Shattered Backboard” Air Jordan 1s – $615,000

Unsurprisingly, Michael Jordan’s signed shoes from his iconic games make up some of the most expensive sports memorabilia ever sold. These particular Air Jordans were worn by the icon in 1985 during an exhibition game in Italy. They were worn just after he won the Rookie of the Year Award for the season. In an iconic feat, Jordan dunked the ball so hard that the backboard shattered. Shards of glass from that game are still lodged in the sole of the shoes, so it’s no surprise that the ‘Chicagos’ had such a high value.

6. Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s – $675,000

These sneakers are one of a kind because Jordan wore them at the MECCA Arena in 1986, where he was nursing a broken foot. This meant the shoes had to be modified, with the soles traded in for a softer and wider option. The changes made for Jordan’s comfort have made the shoes a one-of-a-kind collectible. Jordan amazingly scored 28 points in 26 minutes in these shoes, despite his injury, and they were auctioned by Heritage Auctions.

5. Michael Jordan’s “Flu-Game” Air Jordan 12’s – $1.38 Million

In one of Jordan’s most iconic games, he led the Chicago Bulls to a resounding victory in the 1997 NBA finals, all while battling food poisoning. Tagged the ‘Flu game’, Jordan stated that it was the most difficult thing he had ever done. He was wearing a pair of black and red Air Jordan 12s, now dubbed the ‘Flu Game 12s,’ and the signed pair was eventually auctioned for $1.38 million.

4. Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn Nike Air Ships – $1.47 Million

These sneakers were worn by Jordan during his rookie season at his fifth NBA game ever. They are his earliest known worn shoes, and were auctioned in Las Vegas by Sotheby’s for $1.4 million. At the time, they were the second most expensive sneakers to ever be sold. The red and white pair were slightly scuffed, with smudges of dirt in some places. Most notably, it was unsigned.

3. Kanye West’s Grammy-Worn Nike Air Yeezy 1 Prototype – $1.8 Million

Kanye West donned a prototype of his Nike Air Yeezy 1 shoes at the 2008 Grammys. The shoes were sold in 2021 for a whopping $1.8 million, the most expensive sneakers ever sold at the time. That same year, the sneaker sale platform Rares released the sneaker as an IPO, allowing people to buy stocks in the sneaker. The sneakers eventually fell in value, corresponding with West’s quickly declining public favor, and sold for $180,000 in 2023.

2. Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans – $2 Million

In 2016, Drake reached out to artist Matt Senna to create a pair of solid 24-karat gold sneakers for him following his years-long collaborations with the Jordan brand. The custom set is not wearable however, as each shoe weighs about 50 lbs. Nonetheless, Senna has stated that the shoes he makes are for display not to be worn. The sneakers were modeled after the Air Jordan 10s.

1. Michael Jordan’s Game-Worn “Bred” Air Jordan 13s – $2.2 Million

Worn in the legendary 1998 NBA finals, these sneakers broke the world record for the most expensive sneakers sold, as they were auctioned at $2.2 million. Sporting these black and red sneakers, Jordan scored 37 points, beating Utah Jazz with a final score of 93-88. He gifted the shoes to a Utah Jazz ball boy after the game, just as he had done with the Flu Game 12s. The signed shoes were eventually auctioned by Sotheby’s in 2023.