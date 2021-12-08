Tiger Woods will make return to golf with son Charlie at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods has been inactive in the sport of golf since February, when he suffered several severe injuries in a car crash. The famous golfer plans to make his return to competing soon, however.

Woods announced that he and his son Charlie will compete in the PNC Championship, an annual event in which professional golfers typically team up with their respective children. Last year, Tiger and Charlie competed in the PNC Championship and finished in seventh place.

This tournament would mark Woods’ first event in more than a year—he last competed in the 2020 Masters Tournament in November 2020. As a result of the single-car collision that hospitalized him, Woods said he will likely never play return to golf full-time but instead “pick and choose” a few events per year he wants to play.

In the car crash, Woods’ sustained multiple fractures to his right tibia and fibula, as well as foot and ankle injuries. Woods had been speeding at an estimated 75 mph when his car struck a tree, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators concluded Woods was not impaired at the time of the crash, but he had been driving nearly double the legal speed limit.

The PNC Championship is set to begin on Saturday, Dec. 18 in Orlando, and will finish the following day.