Virgil’s cause of death, explained

Retired WWE wrestler Mike Jones, better known as Virgil, died on Wed. Feb. 28, 2024, at the age of 61, according to a statement on Jones’ verified Instagram account. Here’s what’s known about Virgil’s cause of death.

Virgil’s death was also confirmed in a Facebook statement from Virgil’s friend and wrestling referee, Mark Charles III. Charles III’s post said in part, ” … Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning, and I ask that you pray for him and for his family.”

Virgil began his career as a wrestler in the late 1980s as “Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase’s bodyguard. Before long, Virgil built a career on his own, squaring off against his old boss to win the Million Dollar Championship at Summer Slam in 1991. Virgil’s acclaim in and out of the ring only grew from there.

Virgil’s exact cause of death is unknown

Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share.



If you were wondering why I haven't been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news. pic.twitter.com/R9koWjAax5 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) April 16, 2022 via Virgil/X

When Virgil’s death was announced, no specific cause was given, but the former wrestler had been open in the past about various health struggles. Just two years before he died, Virgil shared on X he’d had two strokes and that he had been diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

In the years preceding his death, Virgil was more well known for working at WCW between 1996 and 2000 and also wrestled for nWo under names like Curly Bill, among others. He was also “Soul Train Jones” on AEW programming, and was last seen on TV in 2020 on AEW Dynamite, according to Wrestlezone.

Virgil’s death drew a strong response from beyond the world of wrestling. Along with a picture standing alongside Virgil, comedian and actor Ken Jeong posted on X, “Rest in peace, Virgil. Sending my love, thoughts, & prayers to his family. #MillionDollarChamp.”