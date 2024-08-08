What happened to Lazar Dukić at the 2024 CrossFit Games?

An unthinkable tragedy involving competitor Lazar Dukić occurred on the morning of Aug. 8, 2024, at the 2024 CrossFit Games, sparking controversy and placing the event under significant scrutiny for their inability to prevent it from happening.

While the Summer Olympics has been stealing the swimming world’s attention in the two weeks since it began, CrossFit was busy hosting its own games in Texas, which included a live-streamed event known as the Individual Run Swim. The event starts with a 3.5-mile run and continues in the water for an 800-meter swim.

Lazar Dukić was one of the competitors and posted on his Instagram on Aug. 7 about how he qualified by finishing first in a European event.

Đukić, 28 years of age and from Serbia, was near the end of the Individual Run Swim in the 2024 CrossFit Games at Fort Worth’s Marine Creek Lake when tragedy struck.

In the videos posted on social media, Dukić can be seen having trouble in the water not too far from the shoreline where the race ends. Despite two men observing the swimmers from land, both presumably employed by CrossFit, and two paddle boarders acting as lifeguards in the water — both of whom were close to Dukić — none of them noticed him struggling.

Whilst everyone is watching Tia race for the finish. Including it appears the @CrossFitGames safety team. lazar dukic is left to drown with apparantely spectators being turned away from attempting a rescue. #Lazar #LazarDukic #FortWorth #CrossfitGames pic.twitter.com/jsE71RQF9r — Diverbuzz (@diverbuzz) August 8, 2024

Incredibly, a fan — possibly even a family member — can be seen jumping into the water and swimming frantically towards Dukić. At the time, no one at CrossFit seemed aware of the circumstances.

Two hours later, with first responders long on the scene, Dukic’s body was found lifeless underwater.

CrossFit released a statement, expressing their sadness and suspending what remained of the day’s events. CrossFit CEO Don Paul also assured that they are “working very closely with the authorities.”

However, the assurance has not managed to calm down the furious response on social media over the lack of awareness of the lifeguards at the event. Even though CrossFit had multiple people keeping an eye on the swimmers, for some reason none of those people noticed Dukić struggling. For the time being, it appears to be a tragedy that could have been avoided.

CrossFit is expected to make another announcement later today regarding any updates, including the status of the still-scheduled events in the coming days.

