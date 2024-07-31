What happened to the famous gymnastics coaches Bela and Marta Karolyi?

The coach couple Bela and Marta Karolyi were well-known for their contributions to U.S. gymnastics after defecting to the United States in 1981. But where have they been in recent years?

After beginning in the 1960s as coaches for the Romanian gymnastics team, Bela and Marta Karolyi became significant names in the gymnastics world by the 1970s. This was due to their instrumental role in coaching the Romanian gymnast Nadia Comăneci, the first gymnast to score a perfect 10 at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. But, following a clash with Romanian Federation officials, their rising career continued in the United States from 1981.

Since arriving in Houston, the pair quickly made women’s gymnastics in the United States a major force. They opened their training center, Karolyi Ranch, in Texas, and trained several upcoming gymnast legends in the Ranch. One of them was Mary Lou Retton, who won gold at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. Bela Karolyi then took over as head coach of the American women’s gymnastics team for many Olympics. Meanwhile, Marta Karolyi became the coordinator of the U.S. women’s national team from 2001 until 2016.

The pair also helped Team USA secure their first Olympic gold medal in gymnastics in 1996. But despite producing several champions, the Karolyi couple’s influence on U.S. gymnastics has been multi-faceted, and not without controversy. Their training methods have drawn criticism for being severe and emotionally draining on athletes. And in the wake of the U.S. Gymnastics sex abuse scandal, the Karolyis have been under increased scrutiny.

The Karolyi Ranch fostered a silent culture of abusing young gymnasts, particularly women

After the Karolyi couple established their Ranch in New Waverly, Texas, in 1983, the place soon became a prominent training facility for elite gymnasts in the United States. After years of sending out champions, the sprawling 1,687-acre property was named an official training site in 2011 by USA Gymnastics (USAG). However, the agreement was canceled in 2018 after it was learned Larry Nassar used the site to sexually abuse the gymnasts under his care.

Jamie Dantzscher, who won a bronze medal at the 2000 Olympics, claimed that the Karolyis knew that Nassar was alone in the cabins with the girls, and possibly abused them (via People). In response, the Karolyis’ lawyer spoke to People, and denied any connection or knowledge of the scandal on the couple’s side. He said,

“The Karolyis vehemently deny the allegations made against them – including that they physically abused gymnasts and deprived them of food. The Karolyis did not have any knowledge of any complaint from anyone concerning any athlete’s alleged mistreatment by Dr. Nassar until they learned of his dismissal from USA Gymnastics during the summer of 2015.”

The Karolyis were accused of participating in the ongoing abuse of young gymnasts at their Ranch

Former U.S. Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar was convicted in 2016 for sexually assaulting and abusing his young gymnast patients under the guise of medical treatment. This brought to light a decade-old culture of abuse and molestation in the training camps. More than 260 women, including Olympians Simone Biles and Aly Raisman, came forward in 2018 to testify against Nassar (via USA Today).

However, allegations were also made about the Karolyi couple, accusing them of withholding food and water from the gymnasts they trained, as well as making comments about their weight, and even hitting and scratching them (via Distractify). In response to it, the Karolyis’ lawyer spoke,

“At the National Training Camp, the Karolyis encouraged the attending athletes to eat well, sleep well, and train with heart. The Karolyis deny the existence of a ‘toxic’ environment.”

So far, the couple has maintained that they were innocent in the abuse scandal, which is also supported by the fact that the Karolyis never charged with a crime. However, they did file a lawsuit against USAG.

Karolyis sued USAG, claiming they were wrongfully denied a sale of their training facility and defamed in the Nassar case

While the facility was still in its prime, the Karolyis and USAG agreed in 2010 to use the Karolyi Ranch on lease as the official training facility until 2021. USA Today reports that USAG entered into a contract to purchase the ranch in July 2016 for more than $3 million, taking into consideration the land value, facilities, and “the historical significance of the Karolyi Ranch.”

However, after the accusation and conviction of Nassar and the involvement of the Karolyi Ranch in the case, the sale fell through. In response, the Karolyis filed a lawsuit against USAG and the U.S. Olympic Committee in Texas, in 2018, demanding damages owed under the purchase agreement for the canceled sale of their training center and a declaration from USAG that they are not responsible for Nassar’s acts.

The lawsuit claims that because USA Gymnastics knew there were claims its agent, Larry Nassar, had sexually assaulted gymnasts at the ranch in 2015, USAG’s termination of the contract “based upon stigma associated with the land” is not a valid excuse for termination.

Are Bela and Marta Karolyi still alive?

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for Hilton

In 2001, Bela stepped down as the women’s national gymnastics team coach for the United States. But until 2016, his wife Marta continued to serve as USA Gymnastics’ national team coordinator. Both Bela and Marta are now 81 years old, and alive and well.

The Karolyis have not been actively involved in the gymnastics scene and have stayed out of the public eye since the Nassar case and their conflicts with the USAG. Although the scandals have damaged their reputations, they have made a historic and substantial contribution to U.S. gymnastics.

