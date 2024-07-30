The best US female gymnasts of all time

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team has done it again and dominated the qualifications by a margin of over five points at the Paris Olympics.

Recommended Videos

This level of dominance isn’t exactly new for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. But is it something in the water? The secret ingredient in the chalk they use? Or maybe it’s just good old-fashioned hard work and dedication. Whatever it is, the U.S. women gymnasts have a unique formula for success. They have not only pushed the boundaries of what is physically possible but have also become role models and sources of inspiration for countless aspiring gymnasts around the world.

Jordyn Wieber

12 years old Jordyn Wieber did a ray is one of the most shocking things in gymnastics field pic.twitter.com/mubjNFMWSA — 不用睡觉该多好🇨🇳 (@yuhangyuan_) May 1, 2024

Jordyn Wieber is a former American gymnast who earned international acclaim as a key member of the Fierce Five at the 2012 London Olympics. Despite performing well in the individual all-around competition, she missed the final due to the two-per-country rule. Wieber finished fourth overall in the qualifications but was the third-highest-scoring American behind teammates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman, which prevented her from competing in the all-around finals despite being one of the top competitors.

After the Olympics, she did not return to elite gymnastics competition, instead, she transitioned into coaching. In 2020, she was named the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team, where she currently coaches.

Carly Patterson

Carly Patterson captured the all-around gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win this title in 20 years since Mary Lou Retton in 1984. Before her Olympic success, Patterson competed in the 2003 World Championships, where she contributed to the U.S. team’s silver medal and received individual accolades.

Following her Olympic success, she retired from the sport in 2006 due to chronic back problems, which had become a significant concern for her health and future athletic performance.

Dominique Dawes

Dominique Dawes made her first big splash as a junior gymnast in the early 1990s. In 1992, Dawes made her Olympic debut, helping the U.S. team to a bronze medal. This was just the beginning of her storied Olympic career. Dawes was also an integral part of the “Magnificent Seven,” the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team that won the first-ever team gold medal for the United States at the Olympics.

After retiring from competitive gymnastics in 2000, Dawes remained involved in the sport as a coach, commentator, and advocate. She has worked to promote diversity and inclusion in gymnastics.

Aly Raisman

Olympic Flashback: 2016 Aly Raisman (USA) FX



Video: Olympic Channel pic.twitter.com/hrM7V1ane1 — International Gymnast Media (@2023igmedia) July 24, 2024

Aly Raisman was a central figure in the 2012 Olympics, where she served as the team captain. She led the U.S. team to a gold medal in the team competition, their first since 1996 and their second overall. Individually, Raisman won a gold medal in the floor exercise.

She returned as team captain for the “Final Five,” Raisman once again led her team to gold in the team competition. She also excelled in individual events, securing a silver medal in the all-around competition and another silver-in-the-floor exercise.

Gabby Douglas

Gabby Douglas aka the "Flying Squirrel" is looking to defend her gold medal in #Rio. https://t.co/QEXDOjMqGB pic.twitter.com/wlXw726pel — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) July 19, 2016

Often referred to as the “Flying Squirrel,” Gabby Douglas is celebrated for her high-flying releases and exceptional bar routines, which showcase her agility and precision. She is known for being the all-around champion at the 2012 London Olympics, where she also helped the U.S. team win gold.

She became the first African American in Olympic history to achieve this feat, and the fourth American woman to win the all-around title. As a member of the “Fierce Five,” Douglas also helped the U.S. team clinch the gold medal in the team competition. This victory marked the first Olympic team gold for the United States since the “Magnificent Seven” in 1996.

Nastia Liukin

Simply flawless! 💯



At Beijing 2008, Nastia Liukin defied gravity with the highest-ever score in women's uneven bars under the new scoring system!#ArtisticGymnastics | @NastiaLiukin pic.twitter.com/c7lg7lLehB — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) November 11, 2023

Nastia Liukin, born to two former Soviet champion gymnasts, was exposed to gymnastics from a young age. Her father and coach, Valeri Liukin, won several medals at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and her mother was a world champion rhythmic gymnast. Growing up in an environment steeped in gymnastics, Liukin developed a refined and elegant style that became her hallmark.

Liukin’s most notable achievement came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she won the all-around gold medal. In addition to her all-around gold, Liukin earned three silver medals (team competition, uneven bars, and balance beam) and a bronze medal on the floor exercise. Her total of five medals tied the record for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast in a single Games, matching the record set by Mary Lou Retton in 1984 and Shannon Miller in 1992.

Mary Lou Retton

Mary Lou Retton defied gravity with effortless grace at LA 1984! 😵‍💫🥵🙌 pic.twitter.com/aaNVdPvMU7 — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) June 29, 2024

Mary Lou Retton’s most famous achievement came during the 1984 Olympics, where she won the all-around title. Her performance, particularly her final vault, remains one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history. She scored a perfect 10 on her final vault, which clinched the gold medal and catapulted her to international fame.

In addition to the all-around gold, Retton secured two silver medals in team competition and vault, and two bronze medals in uneven bars and floor exercise. Her total of five medals was the most won by any athlete at the 1984 Olympics. Retton’s name is now associated with the “Retton flip” on the uneven bars.

Shannon Miller

Simone Biles is currently tied with Oklahoma's Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals earned by a US gymnast. pic.twitter.com/ChIU7dwP8G — GeeGee (@GeeGeeAkili) July 27, 2024

Shannon Miller held the title of the most decorated American gymnast before Biles, with a total of seven Olympic medals (two gold, two silver, three bronze) and nine World Championship medals. She was a key member of the “Magnificent Seven” at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the first U.S. women’s gymnastics team to win a gold medal in the team competition.

By the end of her gymnastics career, she had collected a total of nine World Championship medals. This included two all-around titles in 1993 and 1994, making her the first American to win back-to-back all-around titles at the World Championships.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles, writing history once again as she is the first woman ever to land that vault. Gymnasts and Climbers have strength not known to most mortals. pic.twitter.com/Bm01JyiGqD — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) July 29, 2024

With 7 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals, Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She has four Olympic gold medals from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and numerous World titles. With her gravity-defying flips, twists, and superhuman strength, she’s redefined what’s possible in the sport. In fact, she has four skills named after her in the Code of Points. The most famous of these skills is probably the “Biles II,” a double backflip with three twists that she performs on the floor exercise.

In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles made the difficult decision to withdraw from several events to prioritize her mental well-being. However, she made her long-awaited return in the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she’s dropping jaws.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy