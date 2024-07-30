The best US female gymnasts of all time

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team has done it again and dominated the qualifications by a margin of over five points at the Paris Olympics.
This level of dominance isn’t exactly new for the U.S. women’s gymnastics team. But is it something in the water? The secret ingredient in the chalk they use? Or maybe it’s just good old-fashioned hard work and dedication. Whatever it is, the U.S. women gymnasts have a unique formula for success. They have not only pushed the boundaries of what is physically possible but have also become role models and sources of inspiration for countless aspiring gymnasts around the world.
Jordyn Wieber
Jordyn Wieber is a former American gymnast who earned international acclaim as a key member of the Fierce Five at the 2012 London Olympics. Despite performing well in the individual all-around competition, she missed the final due to the two-per-country rule. Wieber finished fourth overall in the qualifications but was the third-highest-scoring American behind teammates Gabby Douglas and Aly Raisman, which prevented her from competing in the all-around finals despite being one of the top competitors.
After the Olympics, she did not return to elite gymnastics competition, instead, she transitioned into coaching. In 2020, she was named the head coach of the Arkansas Razorbacks gymnastics team, where she currently coaches.
Carly Patterson
Carly Patterson captured the all-around gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics, becoming the first American woman to win this title in 20 years since Mary Lou Retton in 1984. Before her Olympic success, Patterson competed in the 2003 World Championships, where she contributed to the U.S. team’s silver medal and received individual accolades.
Following her Olympic success, she retired from the sport in 2006 due to chronic back problems, which had become a significant concern for her health and future athletic performance.
Dominique Dawes
Dominique Dawes made her first big splash as a junior gymnast in the early 1990s. In 1992, Dawes made her Olympic debut, helping the U.S. team to a bronze medal. This was just the beginning of her storied Olympic career. Dawes was also an integral part of the “Magnificent Seven,” the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team that won the first-ever team gold medal for the United States at the Olympics.
After retiring from competitive gymnastics in 2000, Dawes remained involved in the sport as a coach, commentator, and advocate. She has worked to promote diversity and inclusion in gymnastics.
Aly Raisman
Aly Raisman was a central figure in the 2012 Olympics, where she served as the team captain. She led the U.S. team to a gold medal in the team competition, their first since 1996 and their second overall. Individually, Raisman won a gold medal in the floor exercise.
She returned as team captain for the “Final Five,” Raisman once again led her team to gold in the team competition. She also excelled in individual events, securing a silver medal in the all-around competition and another silver-in-the-floor exercise.
Gabby Douglas
Often referred to as the “Flying Squirrel,” Gabby Douglas is celebrated for her high-flying releases and exceptional bar routines, which showcase her agility and precision. She is known for being the all-around champion at the 2012 London Olympics, where she also helped the U.S. team win gold.
She became the first African American in Olympic history to achieve this feat, and the fourth American woman to win the all-around title. As a member of the “Fierce Five,” Douglas also helped the U.S. team clinch the gold medal in the team competition. This victory marked the first Olympic team gold for the United States since the “Magnificent Seven” in 1996.
Nastia Liukin
Nastia Liukin, born to two former Soviet champion gymnasts, was exposed to gymnastics from a young age. Her father and coach, Valeri Liukin, won several medals at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and her mother was a world champion rhythmic gymnast. Growing up in an environment steeped in gymnastics, Liukin developed a refined and elegant style that became her hallmark.
Liukin’s most notable achievement came at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she won the all-around gold medal. In addition to her all-around gold, Liukin earned three silver medals (team competition, uneven bars, and balance beam) and a bronze medal on the floor exercise. Her total of five medals tied the record for the most Olympic medals won by an American gymnast in a single Games, matching the record set by Mary Lou Retton in 1984 and Shannon Miller in 1992.
Mary Lou Retton
Mary Lou Retton’s most famous achievement came during the 1984 Olympics, where she won the all-around title. Her performance, particularly her final vault, remains one of the most memorable moments in Olympic history. She scored a perfect 10 on her final vault, which clinched the gold medal and catapulted her to international fame.
In addition to the all-around gold, Retton secured two silver medals in team competition and vault, and two bronze medals in uneven bars and floor exercise. Her total of five medals was the most won by any athlete at the 1984 Olympics. Retton’s name is now associated with the “Retton flip” on the uneven bars.
Shannon Miller
Shannon Miller held the title of the most decorated American gymnast before Biles, with a total of seven Olympic medals (two gold, two silver, three bronze) and nine World Championship medals. She was a key member of the “Magnificent Seven” at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, the first U.S. women’s gymnastics team to win a gold medal in the team competition.
By the end of her gymnastics career, she had collected a total of nine World Championship medals. This included two all-around titles in 1993 and 1994, making her the first American to win back-to-back all-around titles at the World Championships.
Simone Biles
With 7 Olympic and 30 World Championship medals, Simone Biles is the most decorated American gymnast of all time. She has four Olympic gold medals from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and numerous World titles. With her gravity-defying flips, twists, and superhuman strength, she’s redefined what’s possible in the sport. In fact, she has four skills named after her in the Code of Points. The most famous of these skills is probably the “Biles II,” a double backflip with three twists that she performs on the floor exercise.
In the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Biles made the difficult decision to withdraw from several events to prioritize her mental well-being. However, she made her long-awaited return in the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she’s dropping jaws.
Published: Jul 30, 2024 03:43 am