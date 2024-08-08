Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
SHANGHAI, CHINA - MAY 17: Thomas Augusto of Portugal competes during the Skateboarding Men's Park Prelims Heat 2 during the Olympic Qualifier Series on May 17, 2024 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Wang He/Getty Images)
Photo by Wang He/Getty Images
Category:
Sports

What happened to Thomas Augusto?

He's just built like that.
Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 01:31 pm

If there’s one upside to watching the Olympics — aside from the memes online — it’s the inherent introduction to all the phenomenal athletes. Plus, watching sports and judging someone for messing up while we’re at home eating a bag of Cheetos is just pure fun.

Recommended Videos

In fact, that’s more or less what happened with Thomas Augusto. The Portuguese skater did not qualify for the finals, but we got to watch a brilliant performance that deserved much more from the judges. Admittedly, I may be biased, but the audience’s reaction after the score seemed to prove my point. What may have caught many people’s attention though, aside from the perceived injustice, was Augusto’s face — particularly his charming yet lopsided mouth. If you’re wondering what happened, you’re not alone.

What happened to Thomas Augusto’s mouth?

It’s clear that the Portuguese skater’s lips are lopsided, but there is no official explanation for this irregularity. It seems neither Augusto nor his team have ever addressed the issue, likely for personal reasons. Whether he was born with his lips that way or it was the result of an accident or medical condition, in the end, it is no one’s business but his own.

Generally, aside from his appearance, most people focus much more on his skateboarding skills. Augusto was Portugal’s second attempt to secure a medal in skating at the 2024 Olympics, but unfortunately, that dream ended when his incredible performance earned only 81.75 points — which was not nearly enough to get him to the finals. Nonetheless, he represented all three of his citizenships — Portuguese, Brazilian, and North American — wonderfully.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Francisca Santos
Francisca Santos
Passionate about gossip, a dedicated music enthusiast, and an unapologetic weeb, Francisca is a freelance writer at WGTG. When she's not writing, she can be found taking her dog on walks, defending BTS' honor, and re-reading 'One Piece'.
linkedin