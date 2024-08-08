If there’s one upside to watching the Olympics — aside from the memes online — it’s the inherent introduction to all the phenomenal athletes. Plus, watching sports and judging someone for messing up while we’re at home eating a bag of Cheetos is just pure fun.

In fact, that’s more or less what happened with Thomas Augusto. The Portuguese skater did not qualify for the finals, but we got to watch a brilliant performance that deserved much more from the judges. Admittedly, I may be biased, but the audience’s reaction after the score seemed to prove my point. What may have caught many people’s attention though, aside from the perceived injustice, was Augusto’s face — particularly his charming yet lopsided mouth. If you’re wondering what happened, you’re not alone.

What happened to Thomas Augusto’s mouth?

It’s clear that the Portuguese skater’s lips are lopsided, but there is no official explanation for this irregularity. It seems neither Augusto nor his team have ever addressed the issue, likely for personal reasons. Whether he was born with his lips that way or it was the result of an accident or medical condition, in the end, it is no one’s business but his own.

Generally, aside from his appearance, most people focus much more on his skateboarding skills. Augusto was Portugal’s second attempt to secure a medal in skating at the 2024 Olympics, but unfortunately, that dream ended when his incredible performance earned only 81.75 points — which was not nearly enough to get him to the finals. Nonetheless, he represented all three of his citizenships — Portuguese, Brazilian, and North American — wonderfully.

