What was Dikembe Mutombo’s cause of death?

The NBA community lost a legend this week when Dikembe Mutombo, the man known as “Mount Mutombo,” died on Sept. 30. He was 58 years old.

Mutombo played 18 seasons as a center in the NBA for several teams, including the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, and Houston Rockets. After retiring at the end of the 2009 season, he went on to become NBA’s first-ever Global Ambassador. He was also inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

According to TSN, Mutumbo’s family publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer in 2022 and was undergoing treatment. Sadly, he succumbed to the disease and passed away while surrounded by his family. The basketball league’s commissioner, Adam Silver, confirmed Mutombo’s death via a statement shared on social media.

Dikembe Mutombo was larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.

Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Calling him a “humanitarian at his core,” Silver recounted the times he spent abroad with Mutombo, who was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before moving to the United States at 21 years old. “I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people,” Silver wrote. “Dikembe’s indomitable spirit continues on in those who he helped and inspired throughout his extraordinary life. I am one of the many people whose lives were touched by Dikembe’s big heart and I will miss him dearly.”

Since the announcement of Mutombo’s death, countless players and teams have shared their love and admiration for the defensive force. The team that drafted Mutombo in 1991, the Denver Nuggets, wrote on X that they were “heartbroken,” calling him “one of the most unique and beloved players to ever step foot on a basketball court.” The Nuggets retired his jersey number, No. 55, in 2016. The Atlanta Hawks also retired his jersey number. The team’s principal owner, Tony Ressler, wrote about Mutombo: “His passion for the game, its growth, and the joy he brought to defense – including his undeniable presence and iconic ‘finger wag’ – made him a star on the court and with the fans around the globe.”

Although Mount Mutombo never claimed an NBA championship, he competed in the NBA Finals twice, in 2001 for the Philadelphia 76ers and in 2003 as a New Jersey Net. He was an eight-time NBA All-Star and won the “Defensive Player of the Year” award in 1995, 1997, 1998, and 2001. Mutombo is survived by his wife, Rose Mutombo, their children, and the countless fans mourning and celebrating him across the globe.

