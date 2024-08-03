Why is John Travolta’s reaction to Simone Biles winning gold getting attention?

Simone Biles made history once again at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing her 10th Olympic medal. However, it seems that NBC’s broadcast team was more interested in capturing the reactions of celebrities in the stands than focusing on Biles’ incredible achievement.

As Biles wowed the crowd with her gravity-defying vaults, spectators couldn’t help but notice the camera repeatedly panning to Hollywood actor John Travolta. The Grease star‘s apparent lack of enthusiasm as he clapped for Biles’ performance quickly became a hot topic on social media, with users creating memes and poking fun at his emotionless expression. It’s almost as if Travolta was watching paint dry rather than witnessing one of the greatest gymnasts of all time make history.

Biles executed two flawless vaults, including her signature move, the “Biles II,” which left the audience in awe. She followed this up with a stunning “Cheng” vault, which involved a half-turn onto the table and a 1.5 mid-air twist, earning her a score of 14.900. With a final average of 15.300, Biles secured the gold medal, becoming only the second woman in history to win two vault crowns. Her final score of 15.300 showcased her unparalleled skill and dedication to her craft.

Before this latest triumph, Biles had already bagged a total of nine Olympic and 30 world championship medals. Simone’s journey hasn’t been smooth sailing all the way. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which actually took place in 2021 due to the pandemic, she faced a significant challenge. Despite being a top contender, she stepped back from several events to focus on her mental health. She was dealing with the “twisties,” a dangerous condition where gymnasts lose track of their position in the air, which can lead to serious injury. After taking time off to recover and regroup, Simone made a strong comeback. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she was back in top form.

Does John Travolta’s reaction make Simone Biles’ victory any less impressive?

There is a two-word answer – Hell NO!

We can devote decades to dissecting the actor’s reaction but without taking focus away from the moment that needs to be celebrated with pride.

It’s disappointing that NBC’s broadcast chose to divert attention from Biles’ historic moment by repeatedly cutting to shots of John Travolta in the crowd. While celebrity presence at sporting events is not unusual and yes, those minor reaction shots add to the moment, the emphasis should have remained on the athlete and her incredible feat. Biles’ performance should be celebrated on its own merits, regardless of how a celebrity might react.

But what happened did happen, so kudos to Simone Biles and her powerful achievement that refuses to be overshadowed.

