Tammy Sytch, a WWE legend, was allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash where a 75-year-old man died.

The crash happened last month in Volusia County on Highway 1, according to TMZ, and the Ormond Beach Police Dept say Sytch was drunk when the crash happened. Sytch was driving a 2012 Mercedes and allegedly rear ended a Kia Sorento at a stoplight.

The crash caused a chain reaction that forced the Kia into the rear of a 2011 GMC Yukon, which was also stopped at the light. Sytch was “driving at a high rate of speed,” according to a police report.

The driver of the Kia later died from his injuries, and the Yukon passengers complained of pain but didn’t go to the hospital. Police took a blood sample from Sytch at the scene but those results are still pending, though could lead to criminal charges.

“OBPD has requested an expedited time frame on the processing of these samples and the results will be made available as soon as the department receives them,” the department told TMZ.

Sytch has been arrested under several charges of DWI before — six times total, to be exact. She also threatened to kill a man with scissors earlier this year.

Over the years, Sytch worked for WWE, ECW, WCW and a number of independent wrestling companies. She managed other wrestlers like Faarooq Asaad and Legion of Doom 2000, and she was a host of several of WWE’s TV shows. In 2011, she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.