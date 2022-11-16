New ‘Real Housewives of New York’ star quits midseason after receiving antisemitic vitriol

The Real Housewives of New York has not finished shooting and drama has already unfolded. Lizzy Savetsky left the series before the show went to air due to constant online harassment and antisemitism on social media.

Her Instagram bio said that “Proud Jew & Zionist,” which could have attracted haters to leave nasty comments on her posts. Page Six reported that after Savetsky was revealed to be a cast member, she received plenty of antisemitic comments on social media due to her Jewish background. She also received hate online due to her pro-Israel stance.

The Daily Mail reported that Savetsky released a video where she called out Kanye West for his hate speech and antisemitic stance back in October. Savetsky commented on the situation, believing that people like West were to blame due to their large influence. She also found some relief since West was banned from Instagram, however, it didn’t stop the wave of hate that came her way.

“Yesterday I received yet another frightening barrage of antisemitic hate and threats when I spoke up on Kanye West’s since deleted post that perpetuates the dangerous myth that Jews control the media. “The amount of hate that exists towards us is rapidly growing thanks to irresponsible influence from huge voices like Kanye’s! “Thankfully Instagram has restricted Kanye’s account. That doesn’t change the fact that I continue to receive shockingly hateful, even threatening comments in support of his antisemitic message. “My children’s great grandmother didn’t survive Auschwitz so we could sit idly by as people threaten our existence as a people. We have to speak up! I take these threats very seriously and you should too.”

But at the same time, Real Housewives critics called her out for her political views, especially when she targeted Gigi Hadid for being on the cover of Vogue magazine. Savetsky criticized the model for “comparing Ukrainian victims to Palestinians” and claimed that the comparison was “false and dangerous.”

This is disgusting to post. It’s targeted bullying & dangerous rhetoric no one can disagree with Lizzy’s Zionist views. Not Gigi, not Bella, not Bernie.This is not OK & should NOT be on #RHONY. Why haven’t we seen a Palestinian woman on any of the housewives? https://t.co/fe1DXC9Dt3 — But does it matter? (@Bdoesitmatter) October 17, 2022

Bravo TV or anyone of Savetsky’s representatives has not commented on the situation. The Real Housewives of New York is scheduled to premiere in 2023.