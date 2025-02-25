A New Hampshire content creator was arrested for … um, ‘contaminating’ food products at her local grocery store

A 23-year-old content creator from Keene, NH, was accused recently of taping herself doing something disturbing at a local food co-op. And what Keene police say she did will change how you feel the next time you shop for groceries.

According to Keene police, on Feb. 14 this year, someone notified them that a woman, later identified as Kelli Tedford from Keene, had shared several videos online of herself spreading her urine on products at a local grocery store. Police notified the store, Monadnock Food Co-Op in Keene, which promptly recalled quinoa, polenta, raw walnuts, and other items.

The store said the store had been sanitized, and all affected products had been taken off the shelf, totaling about $1,500 in destroyed product and cleaning costs, Keene police said.

Tedford has allegedly done it before

On 02/14/2025 an anonymous person reported to the Keene Police that an online content creator, subsequently identified as 23-year-old Kelli Tedford, of Keene, had posted disturbing videos to an internet site. In one of these videos, Tedford… pic.twitter.com/5bDadCgVK5 — Lynette (@Lynette1_) February 22, 2025

It has not yet been reported what kind of content Tedford creates or where she shares her videos. But in their press release announcing her arrest, Keene police explained that they discovered several similar videos created in Keene and nearby communities showing Tedford doing the same thing dating back as far as 2021.

“At this time, it appears likely that similar historic incidents occurred in Keene and surrounding communities where Tedford contaminated items and/or surfaces with urine,” the Keene police statement said.

Meanwhile, Monadnock Food Co-Op said, “While this was a highly unusual situation, we took swift action in accordance with our food safety and recall procedures. We have also been in direct communication with the Keene Health Department, which has confirmed that no ongoing risks remain.”

The Monadnock statement added, “We continue to cooperate fully with the Keene Police Department and the Keene Health Department regarding this matter. We have strict food safety protocols and recall procedures in place. We are reviewing our security measures and procedures to further safeguard our store and customers.”

Tedford’s arrest came just a few months after TikTok prankster Charles Smith, better known as TikToker Wolfie Kahletti, was arrested for covering produce and other food products with bug spray at a Walmart in Arizona and then sharing the footage online. Kahletti, known online as Wolfie Party, was charged with a felony count for “introducing poison” and several misdemeanors related to the case.

According to The Washington Post, Kahletti admitted what he’d done and told the police he returned to collect the items after online backlash. According to Mesa, AZ, police, it could have been too late and customers could have been sickened or even died.

“It should be noted that the time between when the defendant sprayed the items to when he placed them into the cart, left plenty of time for customers to take the contaminated items and purchase them,” Kahletti’s police report said.

As for Tedford, she was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief, a Class B felony, and is currently free on her own recognizance. She is expected to appear in court on April 8, and Keene police say more charges could be coming.

