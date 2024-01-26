‘American Nightmare’: Was David Sesma behind it the entire time? Online sleuths think that’s the case

This article contains spoilers from the Netflix series American Nightmare.

One blink-and-you’ll-miss-it twist at the end of the Netflix series American Nightmare is that David Sesma, an FBI agent investigating Denise Huskins‘ disappearance, had dated Aaron Quinn’s ex, Andrea Roberts. Could Sesma have planned the whole thing? TikTok creators and Reddit posts say that’s what happened.

Sesma’s romantic history with Roberts is relevant to the story for several reasons. First off, Huskins and Quinn said that they were told the kidnapping plot targeted Roberts, with whom Quinn had recently ended his relationship. Sesma’s involvement with Roberts alone is enough to call a conflict of interest into question. When Huskins reappeared two days after she disappeared, Sesma was also one of a chorus of law enforcement officials who claimed she was lying.

Furthermore, Quinn and Huskins insist there was more than one person involved in Huskins’ abduction. Matt Muller, however, is the only man convicted of the crime. Muller did say on several occasions he was part of a shadowy kidnapping cabal hired to abduct Roberts but took Huskins instead. However, Muller later backtracked on those statements.

What was Sesma’s role?

Working with publically available information, content creators now posit that David Sesma, using his FBI connections, schemed to kidnap his ex, Andrea Roberts, not knowing that Roberts had moved out and that Matt Muller was telling the truth — he and other men had been hired to do the job. Sesma was motivated to do so, according to these confirmed theories, to use his FBI position to rescue Roberts and get back together. When things went wrong, Sesma panicked and said Huskins lied.

Or, as someone on Reddit put it:

“I have a theory that FBI agent David Sesma hired Matthew Muller to abduct Denise. He had a prior relationship with Andrea just before she started seeing Aaron. He knew Muller was [a] local peeping Tom and hired him to commit the act. Had the power to turn the investigation on Aaron and Denise and the ability to dismiss the ‘associates’ saying Muller acted alone.”

The potential military-FBI connection

Matt Muller via Netflix

As mentioned, Matt Muller was a peeping Tom and had a history of other break-ins and attempted rapes. He was also ex-military. Through the FBI, David Sesma would know how to contact a gang of kidnappers, including Muller. He could have also used his law enforcement experience to help Muller and others gather Quinn and Huskins’ detailed personal information, some of which was not part of the public record.

Monuments Melodies wrote on Reddit:

” … [H]ow has Andrea been linked to so many people involved including victims and investigators, but her role has been so… brushed off? There are more dots here to be connected.” via Reddit.

Again, these are just unconfirmed online theories based on publicly available information, and we may never know how or if Sesma – who still works for the FBI, according to reports — was involved in the case. We may also never know why his Roberts relationship didn’t raise more red flags. What do you think?