Did Alabama corrections officer Vicky White have children?

It’s a true crime mystery: Why would a correctional officer on the cusp of retirement help a capital murder suspect escape from prison?

The full Vicky White story, and the now-infamous manhunt for her and Casey White captured everyone’s attention as it happened. Now that the story has been immortalized in the Lifetime TV movie Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story, many people have become more curious about Vicky White’s personal life, and are wondering if she ever had children.

What was Vicky White’s family life like?

Image via Lifetime

It’s easy to think that because they shared a last name, Casey White and Vicky White might have been married or had children together, but their shared last name was purely coincidental, as they weren’t related in any capacity.

She was actually married to a man named Tommy White in 2002, but divorced him in 2006. The couple never had children. She did remain friends with him until his death in January 2022, and also remained close friends with her ex-mother-in-law, up until she helped Casey White escape.

It doesn’t seem like she had any other secret relationships over the years, either, as according to The Independent, she had no children at the time of her death. Even if she did, they would have been left with next to nothing but the infamy of their mother’s name, as Vicky sold off her four acre property for only $95,550 before the escape, using some of the funds to buy firearms and men’s clothing as part of the escape plans.

In a curious twist of fate — or just an incredible casting decision — Wendi McLendon-Covey, who played the role of Vicky on the Lifetime movie Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story, also famously has no children, despite her long and loving marriage to Greg Covey. “I don’t know what to do with babies,” she said in an interview discussing her time acting on The Goldbergs. “And so I said at the beginning of the season, ‘Show me how to hold this kid. I don’t know what to do.'”