In typical Lifetime fashion, the network wasted no time capitalizing on one bizarre true crime story in Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story. But all the sordid details aside, the story of Vicky White is actually one mired in tragedy.

By all accounts, the Alabama correctional officer was a model employee. Many sources told CNN that she was close to a mother figure, and was even a leader in the county as an assistant director of corrections. But everything changed when she met Casey White. The prisoner and correctional officer were of no relation, but bonded quickly before everything turned on its head. Despite years of valuable service — and on her way to retirement — Vicky absconded with Casey in a prison escape before being caught in 11 days. Despite the romantic glow that Lifetime sometimes shines on true stories, this is not one that should be celebrated.

Vicky and Casey White bonded while he was in prison

After working for two decades in the Lauderdale County Jail, Vicky White shocked her coworkers when she did the unexpected. Casey White was serving a sentence for many aggressive crimes, such as carjacking and home invasion. But after the two met in Lauderdale, somehow Vicky became central in a plot to break Casey out. Some have concluded that the correctional officer was the mastermind of this plan.

Sources have determined that the two most likely first made contact in 2020, when Casey was arraigned on murder charges. He was transported back to state prison, but never lost contact with Vicky. Authorities also hypothesize that the two continued their contact in the instances when Casey would return to Lauderdale County for various court hearings. Even more telling was the personal relationship that was discovered between them, as Sheriff Rick Singleton told CNN.

“We have confirmed through independent sources and other means that there was in fact a relationship between Casey White and Vicky White outside of her normal work hours – not physical contact, but a relationship of a different nature.”

Authorities doubted that this relationship was sexual, but did conclude that Casey was afforded different privileges than other inmates, such as additional food. Sources also concluded that Vicky took the lead in the escape plan, because of the additional work she put into it. She sold her house on the cheap months before the escape and purchased a 2007 Ford Edge, which was one car that factored into the escape.

On April 29, Vicky and Casey White put their plan into motion, and escaped the jailhouse.

The fugitives were on the run for over a week

via Warner Bros.

After reporting that she was taking Casey to a courthouse for a mental health check-in, the couple disappeared. Authorities later reported that this was a ruse, as there was no evaluation on the books for the inmate. Vicky took Casey in her patrol car before abandoning it in a shopping center. For those who wonder if Vicky was coerced into taking Casey out of custody for any reason, it seems less and less likely. Vicky made sure she got her hands on the cash, and further evidence shows how much thought she put into the escape. Singleton further elaborated to CNN the lengths she went to to ensure this was a successful escape.

“She scheduled the van transport that morning, made sure all the other armed deputies were out of the building and tied up in court. Knew the booking officer wouldn’t question her, the assistant director when she told her she was going to take him to court and drop him off with other employees.”

The escape was successful, but it wouldn’t last for long. As the titular character in the classic thriller remake, the two became fugitives. The pair abandoned the Ford Edge, and they made their way to Evansville, Indiana, where they paid an unhoused individual $100 for a motel room. According to CBS News, they paid for a stay of 13 days. Authorities zeroed in on Casey and Vicky after a car wash manager noted suspicious activity surrounding an abandoned truck. The fugitive team arrived to survey the situation, and eventually tracked a Cadillac to their motel room. Authorities pursued the couple in a car chase, but it ended in tragedy. The fugitive team collided with the car, causing it to flip and crash. That was when Vicky died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After 11 days, the chase came to an abrupt end, with Casey back in custody. There was no romance in this story, apparently. Just a sad turn of events.