Did Gypsy Rose Blanchard get cosmetic surgery?

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, the young woman whose bizarre and tragic life story inspired countless shows, is making headlines this time for a very different reason – cosmetic surgery.

That’s right. The woman who spent years being forced to pretend she was sick, wheelchair-bound, and mentally challenged has decided to embark on a personal transformation journey (via her chat with People), and for her, that includes making changes in her appearance as well.

According to People, Gypsy Rose, now 32, was discharged from a Louisiana hospital on April 5, 2024, following her procedure. As shared by her close friend, Nadiya Vizier, she has opted to undergo rhinoplasty to get a more feminine nose shape. Is this change necessary? Well, it is not for us or anyone else’s decision to make and as Nadiya requested, it is Gypsy Rose’s journey and she should be allowed to chose any and every path.

“My main message is to just, people need to let her live, let her experience, if they know that she’s doing something good or wrong, let her experience that. Let her learn from it. I feel like in a way, people are still trying to control her.”

Gypsy is reclaiming her life

But the nose job isn’t the only change in Gypsy Rose’s life. Just before going under the knife, she announced getting a divorce from her husband Ryan Anderson. While the reasons for their split remain unclear, some have speculated that Gypsy Rose’s newfound freedom and independence may have played a role.

Interestingly, Gypsy Rose has also been spotted with her former fiancé, Ken Urker. Now, before you start jumping to conclusions, Ken’s mother has insisted that he’s just being a supportive friend. But let’s be real – when your ex-fiancé suddenly reappears in your life right after you get a nose job and leave your husband, it’s bound to raise some eyebrows.

Of course, Gypsy Rose’s story is far from a fairytale. For those who don’t know, she was the victim of her mother’s Munchausen syndrome by proxy, a rare mental disorder in which a caregiver fabricates or induces illness in a child for attention and sympathy. Gypsy Rose’s mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, forced her to undergo unnecessary medical treatments and procedures, and even convinced everyone that her daughter was mentally challenged and had the mind of a 7-year-old.

The abuse finally ended in 2015, when Gypsy Rose conspired with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother. Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee to death, and both he and Gypsy Rose were later arrested and charged with murder. Gypsy Rose pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, while Godejohn was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.

Since her release from prison, Gypsy Rose has been working to rebuild her life and reclaim her identity. She’s spoken out about her experiences and has become an advocate for victims of abuse and Munchausen syndrome by proxy.

So, while a nose job may seem like a superficial thing to focus on, it’s important to remember the context of Gypsy Rose’s story. For someone who spent years being told who she was, what she looked like, and what she should do, the ability to make her own life choices is a significant step towards healing and self-empowerment.