Do we know Yolanda Saldívar’s release date from prison?

While there are many true crime events featuring celebrities, the murder of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez is an especially notable one. But in the aftermath of everything years later, where is her murderer?

As most are aware, Yolanda Saldívar is spending her days in prison at the Mountain View Unit prison in Gatesville, Texas. She was given a life sentence, but does have an upcoming chance of parole. But many are understandably shaken at the idea of her getting out and rejoining society. Is it likely to happen? And if so, when?

When does Yolanda Saldívar leave prison?

fter almost 30 years of being locked away (since 1995) for first-degree murder, does she stand a chance of getting out? Yes, but it’s not certain. While Saldívar is currently still serving a life sentence for her murder charge, she is technically eligible for parole starting on March 30, 2025. While she is eligible for parole at this point, it could still happen further in the future and not just on this date.

While it’s hypothetically possible that Yolanda Saldívar could be released from prison early, this doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. Whether or not Saldívar is given an early ending of her life sentence will be determined by a variety of factors, all of which the public are not privy to. This means we can’t determine if it will happen or not, as the decision will be determined within the legal system. It’s also important to note that Saldívar is in her 60’s, so there’s a chance she passes due to old age before she is released in the future.

What did Yolanda Saldívar do?

The world was rocked on March 31, 1995, when Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi, Texas. While she was only shot once in the area around her right shoulder and paramedics arrived in a timely fashion, Quintanilla-Pérez sadly passed away. The quick nature of her passing was due to blood loss and shock, which could not be remedied in time for her to get life-saving care. Even with motel staff attempting to help keep her alive, nothing could be done to save Selena.

Yolanda Saldívar was close to Selena Quintanilla-Pérez throughout her career, even founding and managing Selena’s fan club. During her time in Selena’s inner circle, she misused thousands of dollars in funds and had a history of unstable behavior. When Selena tried to cut her out of her life, Saldívar decided instead to murder Selena. The murder of Selena was not even Saldívar’s first attempt on Selena’s life, but rather her fourth and final attempt to get rid of the music star.