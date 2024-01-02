Kimberlee Singler’s marital status, explained

Singler is accused of killing two of her children and injuring a third — but is she married?

Kimberlee Singler was arrested in England in late 2023, accused of murdering her two children, ages 7 and 9, weeks earlier at Singler’s house in Colorado Springs, Colorado. According to AP News, Singler’s 11-year-old daughter was hospitalized in the attack, and Singler’s marital status is relevant to the case.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Singler reported there had been a burglary in her home, causing the deaths of her two children and the injury of her surviving daughter, Singler said. Singler also had minor injuries. Colorado police were reportedly ready to arrest Singler for what happened when she disappeared from Colorado Springs around Dec. 23, 2023. Over the New Year’s holiday weekend, Singler was apprehended in London without incident.

Singler and her ex-husband were fighting over custody

When Kimberlee Singler allegedly killed two of her children and injured a third, she was reportedly in a yearslong, bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, Kevin Wentz. According to Colorado news outlet Denver 7, Singler filed for divorce from Wentz in 2018, and about a year later, Singler sought in court to limit how much time Wentz could spend with his children.

In Jan. 2021, Singler sought to gain sole custody of her children and move them to Florida, which Wentz fought in an “abduction prevention hearing.” Shortly before Singler and Wentz’s children were attacked and killed, Singler was ordered to deliver her three children to a prearranged location for visitation with their father. Not long afterward, Singler reported the burglary.

Singler accused Wentz of “felony menacing” in the past involving a knife, court documents said. A court in Colorado reportedly ruled that Wentz would not “endanger their [children’s] physical health or impair their emotional development.” When her two children died, and one was injured, Singler and Wentz still disagreed over custody, and their divorce was not final.

Wentz is “devastated”

With his estranged wife, Kimberlee Singler, in custody, Kevin Wentz said through his lawyer he was devastated by what happened and that he and his family were in “a tremendous amount of grief and shock” (via BBC). After Wentz’s 11-year-old daughter received medical treatment for her injuries, she was allowed to leave the hospital.

Singler’s charges include four counts of felony murder in the first degree, two counts of felony attempted murder, three counts of felony child abuse, and one count of felony assault in the first degree, ABC News reports. On Jan. 2, 2024, the BBC said that Singler, who was 35, had appeared in an English court for an extradition hearing. She was expected to be back in court in late January.