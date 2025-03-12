Missing Australian surfer believed eaten by a shark after board with bite marks is found

For those who live and play by the ocean, even one attack is one too many.

A shark, in all its raw, primal form, is exactly what it looks like: a predator. And for one Australian surfer, that truth hit with devastating force.

Steven Payne, a 37-year-old surfer from Melbourne, had come to Wharton Beach in Western Australia for what should have been a perfect getaway. The beach, known for its turquoise waters and pristine sands, is a haven for surfers. But on March 10, paradise turned into a nightmare. Payne, wading in chest-deep water about 50 meters offshore, was attacked by a shark in front of horrified witnesses.

A passerby flying a drone happened to capture footage of the attack from above. The video, later reviewed by authorities, showed a shark swimming away from a cloud of blood near the shoreline. Payne’s surfboard was later retrieved. But his body was never found. Authorities, after extensive searches spanning two days, officially called off the mission on March 12, 2025. Senior Sergeant Chris Taylor, speaking to reporters, said the search had reached its limits. “There’s only so much of the bay you can keep searching over and over,” he said. The drone footage, he added, revealed “things people didn’t need to see,” and it became clear that there was little hope of finding Payne alive.

Payne, a New Zealand native, was described by friends as someone who loved surfing and snowboarding. He had been on holiday with his girlfriend, planning to meet family later that week. Instead, his loved ones are now left grappling with unimaginable grief — and the grim reality of life in shark territory.

Statistically speaking, you’re far more likely to die from a car accident or even a lightning strike than a shark attack. Sharks don’t hunt humans. Most incidents are cases of mistaken identity: a surfer paddling on a board can look like a seal, their natural prey. But mistakes don’t make the consequences any less deadly. Great white sharks, which are often implicated in attacks, have powerful jaws capable of exerting forces over 4,000 pounds per square inch. A single bite can be catastrophic.

Wharton Beach, where Payne was attacked, is no stranger to such tragedies. In fact, this was the fourth fatal shark attack in the area since 2017, according to The Gaurdian. Two of those involved great whites. The beach is located about 100 kilometers from the nearest shark monitoring beacon, leaving it vulnerable to untracked predators.

This year alone, authorities have witnessed a spate of shark attacks that have shaken Australia’s coastal communities. Just last month, a 28-year-old surfer was killed in South Australia. In February, a 17-year-old girl lost her life while swimming off an eastern Australian island. And in late December, a spearfisher in Queensland was fatally bitten in the neck.

Some argue for culling programs to reduce the number of potentially dangerous sharks near populated beaches. Others push back, pointing out that sharks are vital to marine ecosystems. Great whites, for example, play a critical role in maintaining balance in ocean food chains. Without them, populations of prey species like seals and fish would explode, disrupting entire ecosystems. Instead, many experts advocate for non-lethal measures. Shark nets, drumlines, monitoring drones, and personal deterrent devices (like electromagnetic bands) can help reduce the risk of attacks without harming the animals.

At the end of the day, the ocean is beautiful, yes, but it’s also unforgiving. For those who love the water — surfers, swimmers, snorkelers — it’s a risk we choose to take. And while efforts to minimize that risk are important, we must also accept that it will never be zero.

