Police say a would-be Nick Fuentes assassin was wanted for triple homicide

It was the second incident at Fuentes' house since November.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|

Published: Dec 20, 2024 05:47 pm

The man who far-right influencer Nick Fuentes says arrived at his house Wednesday, Dec. 18, intending to kill him had murdered three people earlier that same day, according to the Berwyn, Ill, police department, where Fuentes lives.

Fuentes’ home security camera footage, which the controversial provocateur shared on X Thursday, showed a man later identified as 24-year-old John Lyons from Westchester, Ill. Fuentes captioned the post, “The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time. He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells ‘yo Nick!’”

In another post, Fuentes continued, “Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform. The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me. He is now dead. I am okay!” Fuentes then added he would have to relocate and pay for private security.

Lyons fled when police arrived

According to Berwyn police, Lyons fled when they arrived, broke into a neighbor’s house, and shot and then killed two dogs. Lyons ran from officers a second time and, while refusing to comply with their demands, opened fire when police confronted him in a nearby yard. Berwyn police said they returned fire, killing Lyons. No officers were injured.

Berwyn police confirmed Lyons was wanted in connection to a triple homicide earlier that day about 140 miles away in Mahomet, Ill, where Janis Mason, 61, Sara Mason, 26, and Caleb Mason, 23, were found shot Wednesday night inside their home. Sara was pronounced dead at the scene, and Caleb and Janis died at a nearby hospital, Illinois outlet The News-Gazette reported.

The Mahomet triple murder investigation is ongoing, and it’s unclear what connection Lyons had with the three victims. Lyons’ motive for potentially targeting Fuentes has also not yet been determined.

Fuentes was doxxed

Fuentes, a Trump supporter who the Anti-Defamation League calls “a white supremacist leader, organizer and podcaster who seeks to forge a white nationalist alternative to the mainstream GOP,” tweeted, “Your Body, My Choice. Forever” the same day Trump won the 2024 presidential election, and Fuentes says he was doxxed, or that he had his home address leaked to the public, in retaliation. Fuentes’ supporters online say that might explain how Lyons knew where he lived, although why Lyons traveled to Fuentes’ house is unknown, as is whether Lyons was a Fuentes critic or perhaps a troubled follower.

The Lyons incident was the second time someone arrived at Fuentes’ home after he was doxxed in November. Earlier in December, when 57-year-old Marla Rose showed up at his house. Fuentes reportedly pepper-sprayed Rose, pushed her to the ground, and smashed her phone. He was arrested and charged with assault but released that same day. Rose did reportedly share on social media that she went to Fuentes’ house because of what Fuentes wrote online.

At that time, Fuentes told the police, ‘Your body, My choice. Forever.” was a political joke, and since his personal information was revealed, he’d faced death threats, feared for his life, and people were “showing up to his house unannounced,” NBC News reported.

