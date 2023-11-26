The 7 best true crime documentaries of 2023

It was a banner year for true crime fans, and here are some of the best offerings.

2023 was a truly phenomenal year for true crime lovers, providing bone-chilling documentaries about some of America’s most compelling crime cases.

The year gave us a deep dive into the mysterious case of the popular Duggar family, as well as a look into the events that inspired the famous The Orphan horror film. True crime lovers were also treated to a haunting tale that plagued the LGBTQ+ community, and troubling incidents in Korea and Tokyo. All in all, 2023 was a great year for true crime, and these seven documentaries definitely stood out.

7. Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is a limited docuseries on Amazon Prime Video. Overall, it explores the hidden truths of the Duggar family, known for their rise to fame through the TLC reality series, 19 Kids and Counting, which ran from 2008 to 2015. This gripping series not only delves into their personal lives, but also sheds light on the perilous Christian sect, Institute in Basic Life Principles, that they were affiliated with. Through compelling testimonies, the docuseries reveals the family’s experiences within the Institute in Basic Life Principles, exposing issues such as sexual abuse, child abuse, and financial mistreatment.

6. Last Call: When A Killer Stalked Queer New York

Adapted from Elon Green’s non-fiction book, Last Call is a four-part HBO docuseries that chronicles the series of murders committed by Richard Rogers within New York City’s LGBTQ+ community during the early 90s. The documentary delves into the challenges faced during the investigations, notably hindered by police bias. Across its four episodes, the series sensitively addresses the crimes and their aftermath, as well as paying homage to the lives of the victims. Moreover, Last Call spotlights the community activism that ultimately led to Rogers’ apprehension.

5. Victim/Suspect

Victim/Suspect is a documentary film centering on journalist Rae de Leon, as she uncovers a disturbing nationwide trend. The film follows young women who, as victims of sexual assault, find themselves charged with the crime of making a false report instead of receiving the justice they deserve. While these stories represent just a fraction of a larger issue, they are both heart-wrenching and crucial to bring to public attention.

4. In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal

In the Name of God: A Holy Betrayal is a Korean docuseries that looks into the chilling stories that surround four Korean cult leaders. These religious cult leaders inflicted horrific sexual, financial, and physical abuse on their followers, all the while, claiming to be prophets. The Netflix series enlisted witnesses and former cult members to share their accounts of the frightening events that were kept secret.

3. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

Viral internet culture, and a brutal murder, take center stage in this startling Netflix documentary. The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker follows the journey of Caleb Kai McGillvary, an internet-famous hitchhiker compelled to wield a hatchet against a man engaged in heinous crimes. Despite his initially carefree demeanor, the hitchhiker’s life takes a dark turn as the police cast doubt on his account, leading to his conviction for first-degree murder.

2. Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case

Taking us to Japan, the narrative of Tokyo Crime Squad revolves around Lucie Blackman, a British woman who disappears in Tokyo in 2000. This Netflix film explores the intricacies of the investigations surrounding Lucie’s disappearance, death, and the extensive series of predatory crimes linked to the case. Featuring interviews with individuals connected to the case and cinematic reenactments, Tokyo Crime Squad: The Lucie Blackman Case delves into one of the city’s most astonishing crime incidents.

1. The Curious Case of Natalia Grace

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace provides a foray to the intricate story of Natalia Grace. Initially believed to be a six-year-old orphan from Ukraine, she was adopted by an Indiana couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett. The adoptive parents alleged that Natalia, contrary to her age, terrorized their family and was, in fact, an adult posing as a child. If this narrative sounds familiar, it’s because this case inspired the horror film, The Orphan. The complexities of this decades-long case are so profound that producers have already confirmed a second season.